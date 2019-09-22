It’s the happiest day of Grace’s life. Today, she will marry the man of her dreams. But, after the “I do’s” have been said, the pictures taken and the cake cut, they settle in to his wealthy family’s mansion to unwind from all the craziness of the day.
Unbeknownst to Grace ... the craziness has just begun. Alex’s family made their vast fortune making board games and they have a tradition where, when someone gets married, they all have to play a game together.
You never know what game will be chosen, you just pray it’s not Hide and Seek. Well, as luck would have it, Grace chooses hide and seek. It doesn’t take her long to realize, though, that she does not want to be found. Now, Grace just has to figure out how to stay hidden until dawn, so she can win the game. However, she soon begins to wonder if there are bigger forces at play here.
Visually, the film is a lot of fun. The labyrinth of the huge castle the Le Domases live makes you feel like you are lost and being sought alongside Grace the entire time. The violence is so over the top, you can’t help but laugh. Couple that with the dark, twisted comedy and you have a winning combination, that’s right up my particular alley.
There was some air of mystery throughout, as they tried to present some riddles for you to figure out, but you will see them coming in the first five minutes.
Mostly, it’s the literal buckets of blood that will make this movie memorable. So, if you’re a fan of over the top, gratuitous violence (and let’s face it, who’s not?), then this is the movie for you.
The casting of this film was perfect. There is meant to be a stark contrast between the elite and the smart and capable Grace. Samara Weaving is wide-eyed and sweet as Grace, who quickly shows she is tough and formiddable when she has to be.
Andie MacDowell is her seemingly humble mother-in-law. Adam Brody is entertaining as her disinterested alcoholic brother-in-law. Nicky Guadagni has the sourest face in movie history, I do believe. It is so hilariously intense; I don’t know how she kept it up for that long.
The performances are all spot-on, with such a range of personalities that make it fun and varied. Very much like watching an ultra-violent version of ‘‘Clue.’’
The violence and gore in this film is unbelievable. People are shot, stabbed, beheaded, exploded, burned and crushed. And they all die in grotesque manner with lots of spurting blood and dramatic gurgling noises. It’s good, wholesome family fun. There is quite a bit of language as well, using pretty much every word in the book ... a lot.
There’s no nudity, just a little bit of innuendo, but there’s not much time for such activities. There is quite a bit of smoking, drinking and some drug use.
Maybe the kids shouldn’t go see that one, as someone should have told the parents of the little one in my movie, who screamed an awful lot at the appalling images that were not meant for children’s eyes. Who could have possibly guessed?
While it’s not the movie of the year, this dark, twisted comedy is a lot of fun to watch. It all fell apart at the end, to me, when they tried to tie up the loose ends of the story. The mystery they had tried to dangle in front of us just didn’t have much of a payoff.
But, the ridiculously intense violence and the apathy of those involved definitely kept me laughing the entire time. So, if you’re a deranged sociopath like me, this is not one you’ll want to miss.
I give it a blood-soaked 6.5/10.
It’s definitely not for children, but older teens and adults with a sick sense of humor will enjoy it.
Rating: definite R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use
Run time: 95 wild and crazy minutes
