I found out that Gentry Ford, son of Amy and Rusty Ford, is coaching football and baseball and teaching Adaptive PE (PE for special needs kids). And he loves it. He is at Little Cypress-Mauriceville in Orange. He had a birthday last weekend and Rusty and Amy and Carolyn and Roy Cates went down and took him to lunch.
Rusty and Amy went to Houston Dec. 17 for granddaughter Keily’s school Christmas program. She was beautiful in her red dress. She is the daughter of Blake and Meagan Ford and has a little sister, Kendall, in Tomball.
On Dec. 13, Shelly Hollis, Hadlee Hollis, Jolene Albrooks, Andrea Floyd and Halyn Tullos went to Santa’s Wonderland in College Station from 6:30-10:30 p.m. They took the hayride which gave them a view of all of the wonderland lights that were beautiful. This was $27 each and got them into the park. Rudolph parking for $25 was close to the entrance. They took pictures in a snow globe and then on a fake longhorn steer (for a fee). There was a band playing and a fire you could sit around and listen. There were so many places you could choose to eat, and they chose the Cajun food. They spent the night and then shopped on Saturday. After a late lunch at Texas Roadhouse, they headed home and of course had to stop at Buc-ee’s in Madisonville for jerky. It was so much fun that they highly recommend going if you have never been. All of this was on Highway 6. Reservations were required and prices were different for certain dates.
The Roundtable held their Christmas party and attending were: Jo Ann and Charles Arnold, Kay and Jerry Highnote, Janet and J. E. Treadway, Linda and Mack Coward, Debbie and Kip Miller, Melinda and Ben Moore, Paula and Andrew Moore, Bobbie and Jack Davis, Judge Bob Inselmann and Tiffany Silva, Mack Carnes, Linda and Hugh Anderson, Chris Prewitt, Shan and Mike Mathis, Sarah and Buck Barzare and Ernest and I.
Janie McCann and relatives Jennifer Hendrick, Jordan Eldridge and Laurel Youngblood were at the Ugly Sweater Sale at Sweet Ethel Mae. We were sampling the food that Jeannie Lowery and Linda Teer had prepared. Janie said that they live in Deer Trace on the golf course in Diboll.
Cole Miller, son of Nikki and Patrick Miller, graduated from TCU in May 2019 with a degree in criminal justice and minor in political science. He is currently working in Grapevine, Texas as loss prevention supervisor for Pitney Bowes’ ecommerce division.
Nick Kennedy proposed to Elisabeth Alvis, daughter of Sally and Max Alvis, on Dec. 6. He took her to the beautiful grounds of Laguna Gloria overlooking Lake Austin. Her sister Anna Catherine threw a surprise “after the ask” party at her home in East Austin. Elisabeth and Nick both graduated the next day from The University of Texas at Austin. Elisabeth moves to Nashville in January to work at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Nick reports to spring training in Arizona in February where he is part of the Colorado Rockies organization. They plan an October wedding (after baseball season ends) in the mountains of North Carolina.
Corie and Ben Camp sold their Rock Bottom Ranch in Harper and have bought acreage in Hudson. Ben’s sister is Carol Camp Moore and she said this was the “best Christmas present ever” to have them back in Lufkin. A 42-inch gas pipeline was going through their front yard and they decided not to live that close to it.
Our Christmas Eve dinner was at the home of Mary Jane and Jim West. Attending were Scotty and Jill West with Landon and Evan, Rebecca West, Julie and Rocky Morris, Robbie and Milton Hickman and Ernest and I.
Sparky Sparks brought me Linda Sparks‘ sand tarts for Christmas. I almost have had to hide them so I can’t find them because I keep eating them. That is what cookies are for isn’t it? Thanks, Linda.
Ernest and Rocky teamed up and bought me cellphones that will block calls. Robo callers beware of our number.
Hope that your Christmas was a good one. We are all blessed and hope you have a Happy New Year.
