Terri and Ralph Morgan “won” a trip to the lovely Ruidoso, New Mexico, home of Kay and Don Neill, at the 2018 Museum of East Texas live auction. (Thank you, Neills, for your generous donation to the MET.)
The Morgans invited friends Layne and Cathy Thompson and Barbara and Tommy Thompson to join them for some New Mexico fun.
This adventurous group enjoyed a side trip to Santa Fe for shopping, as well as side trips to the Hurd La Rinconada Gallery in San Patricio, New Mexico, where they saw original art and prints by Peter Hurd, Henriette Wyeth-Hurd and Michael Hurd; the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo; White Sands National Monument; the Hubbard Museum of the American West, the International UFO Museum and Research Center, and the Roswell Museum and Art Center.
They marveled at the beautiful countryside, filled with the stark beauty of mountains and wildlife, including elk and deer, which roamed everywhere. And they were amazed that while they were in New Mexico, the weather was colder in Lufkin. Who would have thought that possible?
Hanna Westerman received her Aggie Ring on Nov. 7. Attending the celebration were her parents Jan and Charles Westerman, Sandra Hatchell, Tucker and Elizabeth Westerman. Her brother Clark Westerman, a recent Aggie graduate, presented the ring to her. Uncle Max Rowe didn’t get to make it. It was awfully cold waiting to get in (more than 3,100 applied), but it was worth the wait. Can’t believe she is a senior. They enjoyed their visit with all.
I read about Julie Rhodes’ brother Col. Robert D. “Danny” Barr, who grew up in Atlanta, Texas. He is one of 16 pilots who flew Air Force One and was No. 10. He graduated from Texas A&M University with his bachelor’s degree and received his master’s from Central Michigan University.
While at A&M he was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 11 and served as Guidon Bearer. He married his college sweetheart and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force.
During his four years of flying the C-141A out of Norton Air Force Base almost exclusively to Vietnam, he carried Bob Hope on two USO Tours. After a year in Ubon, Thailand, he was assigned to the 89th military airlift wing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where he remained for 23 years in his 29-year Air Force career.
He flew into Hanoi three times to pick up American prisoners of war. He became deputy pilot of Air Force One when Ronald Reagan left office and when Col. Robert Ruddick retired, Barr became the 10th commander in 1989 when George W. Bush was elected.
Barr said there were four pilots and about 75 or 80 navigators and support crew.
Barr flew Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Bush, in addition to Queen Elizabeth II, King Hussein of Jordan, and Nancy Reagan to the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana.
Years later he gave a tour of Air Force One to Princes William and Harry. Seventeen years on Air Force One was the longest of any Air Force One pilot. He retired to Bryan and plays golf at Traditions Country Club. Julie, please tell him “Thanks for your service.”
Julie Jumper-Morris and I went to Dallas for several reasons, but the main one was that I had transferred my membership in the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons to the Dallas Fort Worth Colony. They met and I was accepted.
This was something that mother had proven and I felt that I needed to keep it in her memory. We met, she says fifth cousin, Bonner Burke DeShazo, who is a member, and we met many friendly people at the meeting.
On Friday, Julie met with the Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals in the Oncor building to pick up pecans that the chapter sells. That night, we met her friends, Anne and Debbie Rice and Cindy Carrio at the Lavendou Bistro Provincial on Preston Road to celebrate a belated 93rd birthday for Anne and my 50th wedding anniversary.
It was a fun night with super fancy food and three soufflés for dessert. I could not tell if I liked the raspberry, chocolate or Grand Marnier the best. The waiter put a candle in one for Anne to blow and one for me. We celebrated in style. We made several other stops but I will not bore you with them. They were necessaries.
The Pilot Club of Lufkin presented Angels Among the Pines for their “Stay at home Dinner Cruise” fundraiser. At our table were: Sharon Adams, Molly James, Harriette Bushman, Raniece Isenberg, Tracie Wiegart, Carman Perez, Linda Sparks, Linda Ellis, Julie Jumper-Morris and me.
Anya Youngblood Lundberg was the event chair, LaTonia Sanders was the cruise director and Linda Haskins is the Pilot Club president. Teresa Canino was working hard at the auction items.
I got a wonderful gift from the Angel tree, a dinner for 10 prepared by Pilot Club members and two Heavenly Southern Pecan cakes made by Marsha Eppley and donated by JoAnn Arnold.
It was a fun night with a camera crew to take our picture like we were truly on a cruise. It was a Texas Size Selfie that said contact them at 707-2314 if you want photos at your event. The rooms at Crown Colony Country Club were full and there was dancing at the end.
Thanks to the sponsors for their help in making this event a success.
