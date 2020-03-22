I think the Lord is testing my patience since I don’t have any!
My favorite Brookshire Brothers manager Scott Berger gave me a bright ray of sunshine. He said that there were at least 25 students that had come to the aid of Brookshire Brothers to unload and restock shelves during the night, working 14-hour days with no complaining.
He said his employees could not have been this efficient and he is really proud of this generation for stepping up to help in a crisis. Way to go young people. We depend on you.
Yea! I went to Dr. Sean Moran for my check-up and they are giving cards with the next appointment. Not those sheets of paper.
Emily East, daughter of Michael and Jean East, married Tony Rabago, son of Oscar and Paige Rabago, on March 7 at Shelton’s Place.
Thanks to Debbie and Kip Miller, Dorothy Owen, Emily‘s grandmother, was able to attend the wedding and reception. The Millers provided transportation to and from PineCrest for Dorothy. Although the outside wedding was a little chilly, she enjoyed the evening, visiting with friends and family.
The couple honeymooned for a week in Cancun. Emily is a PACE teacher at Lufkin ISD’s Brandon Elementary and Tony is employed at Norbord.
The Monastery of Infant Jesus is celebrating 75 years of service to Lufkin and beyond through prayer. Join them for a Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 3 at St. Andrew Parish Hall, 1611 Feagin Drive. Tickets are $8 and are available at St. Andrew Parish office. Drive-thru, take out and dine in available. All proceeds benefit the Monastery of Infant Jesus.
The men of St Andrew Church are cooking the fish for the Nuns at the Monastery. Tim Healey is one of them; he had hip replacement surgery and after two months he is on a walking cane.
I saw Belinda Brown in Happy Nails and got caught up on her children and grandchildren. Quinn Marie Fischer was born to Allison and Austin Fischer of Belton on March 11. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long. Her big brothers are Wyatt Thomas Fischer and Davis Ghant Fischer. Other grandparents are Jane and Mike Medlin, Jerry and Marilyn Fischer, Debbie Brown and the late Allen Brown.
Belinda’s son Austin and Meggie Brown of Taylor are the parents of Beau and twins Lottie and Shepherd Brown. These grandchildren are the great-grandchildren of Casi Ghant, making four generations in this family. Belinda and her mother had been to Belton to meet the newest baby Quinn. I did not know that Belinda had retired from the LISD administration office and is now with Angelina Forest Products on U.S. Highway 69 south.
Ernest and I went to the Panther baseball Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at noon Thursday and I have a true “redneck tan.” Even on my arms where I had on three-quarter sleeves were blistered. We saw Lufkin play Houston Westside and Brazoswood on Thursday. Had to miss Friday but went back at noon Saturday and left the Lufkin vs. Hudson game in the rain delay. Wayne Haglund said we were the cause of the rain delay. As we were leaving in the car, Kim Flores said they were uncovering the field and were going to play. Missed that game.
Thursday, Dylan Murphy, son of Gabby and Chuck Murphy, came and hugged my neck. Some had seen him pitch for Houston Baptist University against Texas A&M on the SEC network. He was in for spring break and saw his brother Cy Murphy pitch for the Panthers.
I cannot believe that I have been counting toilet paper rolls and paper towels. Where has our world gone?
I saw Barbara Corbett and found out that she has a new grandbaby. He was born March 3 to Emily and Stephen Corbett. They named him Samuel Trout Corbett; he weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Proud big sister is Lillian Claire Corbett.
If you sent me a message on Sunday or Monday, Suddenlink had my account suspended. Send me your news again, please.
Angelina Coronavirus Call Center’s number is 630-8500. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. If you have flu-like symptoms they will decide if you need to be tested. Be safe.
Ann Watson, R.N., public health nurse educator at Angelina County & Cities Health District, canceled her free diabetic classes set for March 17-19 at the Health District classroom. If you have any questions contact Ann at 633-0629 or email Ann at awatson@acchd.us.
The Mosaic Center postponed its Hearts for Hope Dinner and Auction scheduled for March 24 due to coronavirus concerns and CDC guidelines about large gatherings. At this time, they do not have a new date for Hearts for Hope, but will let you know as soon as they do. As they celebrate our 15th year of ministry, they want Hearts for Hope to be a spectacular and fun evening with as many participants as possible. The well-being of the people they serve and their supporters is at the core of their decision.
My Class of 1955 Reunion has been put on hold to see what happens. It was scheduled for April 25. My brother Bill Royle and Kathleen Jumper have postponed their Class of 1960 Reunion. Letters will be sent out for the later date.
Thanks to Louis Landers at The History Center in Diboll. He let me know there is a Diboll Post free community newspaper published once a month. You can get them at the convenience stores. It is Diboll news, pictures, articles by writers from the area. Thanks, Louis.
I had my first hummingbird on Thursday at 2:20 in the afternoon. Someone told me to hang a feeder out in the yard so those flying over would see it. I put it at the end of my patio and that is the one it found. It was back Friday again feeding. Let me know if yours have come home yet.
