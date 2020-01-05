Lance Sterling is the greatest spy in the world. There’s nothing he can’t handle. Except for being set up for crimes he didn’t commit. Now, on the run from the very agency he helps protect, Lance has no choice but to turn to recently fired research scientist, Walter Beckett.
When Lance accidentally drinks Walter’s latest invention, it sets in motion a madcap adventure that will test their skills and give Lance a whole new view of the world, quite literally. Can Walter and Lance save the world on a wing and a prayer? Or will the bad guys manage to kick their proverbial cloacas?
Adorable, clever animation drives this silly buddy comedy. The visuals are bright, gorgeous and beautifully rendered. The contrast between the two heroes, confident lone wolf Sterling clashes well with eccentric bird-obsessed pacifist Beckett, is what makes the story shine.
There was lots of comedy to be found, mostly in the silly premise and ridiculous gadgets Walter comes up with. There were plenty of plot holes and it felt like 20 extra minutes spent on everyone’s backstory would have made for a more gripping narrative, but all in all, this film was a lot of fun.
And, you’ll learn more than you would expect to ever know about pigeons.
Will Smith and Tom Holland headline this odd-couple comedy. Their chemistry is great, playing off each other. I imagine it would have been even better in a live-action film, of some sort.
Smith is his exact same role he always plays, the cocky, tough, straight man in this comedy duo. Holland is the zany, goofy, nerd that just wants to give everybody a hug. He was the highlight of the film, even though he was basically just playing Peter Parker for the umpteenth time.
Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn were, sadly, underutilized and underdeveloped, leaving me wanting to hear much more. Reba McEntire was a bold, fun choice as the CIA director, I wish it had featured more of her as well.
This is a spy movie, so expect lots of action, fighting, shooting and explosions. The threat of death is present and discussed a little, but never shown in any detail or gore. There is no bad language. To my surprise, there was a man’s bare butt featured, more than once, for comedic effect, and some bathroom humor. There is no alcohol, smoking or drug use in this children’s movie.
The millennial — everybody love everybody — mindset didn’t mess well with the terrorist hell bent on genocide, but it did scale back the intensity and make for some funny and silly fight scenes. In reality, of course, this approach would never have worked. But, in this kid’s movie, it made for a good time.
The themes of teamwork and loving everyone, no matter if they are different from you, are the prevailing attitudes to pay attention to, and they are communicated effectively. Our team of heroes were truly unstoppable when they finally started to work together. I would be very interested to see what lies ahead for our team of feathery friends.
I give it a humorous 6.5/10.
This movie is fun for all ages, probably best enjoyed by little boys for all the awesome spy action.
Rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor
Run time: 102 fun minutes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.