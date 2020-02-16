NACOGDOCHES — My husband and I recently took a fateful trip to Ocean Buffet in Nacogdoches, and I decidedly regret our choice.
This may be my first overall negative review, but it is well deserved.
We came with high hopes. My husband was rather put off by the idea of a sushi buffet, but I was hoping for the best. When we walked in, I caught a whiff of something disgusting, but I chose to believe it was nerves and moved on.
I grabbed two heaping plates to start. My first plate was essentially a carbohydrate overload. I grabbed a Honey Roll, Garlic Bread, Fried Fish, Spring Roll, Chicken Egg Roll and Sweet and Sour Chicken.
The Honey Roll was essentially just a roll. No honey to speak of. The Garlic Bread was good, if a little dry. The Fried Fish was all right, but with no seasoning to speak of.
The Sweet and Sour Chicken was good, the breading the best overall. But you had to have it with the sweet and sour sauce or it was just bland, mushy chicken. The Spring Roll was an odd combination of flavors. It had a pretty dark tone with heavy notes of green veggies and an underlying herby flavor. The combination was not enjoyable to me, but I figured someone could like it.
The Chicken Egg Roll, however, was a bust. It had all the normal, good egg roll flavors, but there was an underlying flavor perhaps caused by oil or something cooked with the egg roll that I heartily disliked.
My second plate was more of the same with a few highlights.
The Lo Mein was actually good with a dark flavor. Most of the vegetables were well cooked, and they used the thick noodles that some lo mein iterations lack. The noodles did taste slightly burnt, however.
The Sesame Chicken was also good. The sauce was dark and bold, and the chicken was less mushy than the Sweet and Sour Chicken. The Grilled Chicken on a skewer was pretty great. It was blackened and moist. It had a great sweet and savory balanced flavor.
The Bacon Crabmeat I chose was either mislabeled or lacking key ingredients. It looked like flat, fried shrimp. The flavor was good but not very distinctive, and it again lacked seasoning. Noticing a trend here?
The Baked Salmon I tried on this plate was horrible. It had a bad flavor and an utterly disappointing sauce. It looked uncooked, as well.
The coup de grace of this plate, however, was the Grilled Banana. I don’t know why I thought it would be good, but I was hoping for something much different than what I got. It was a nasty sweet flavor of dryness. My rating: 0 out of 10, would not try again.
My husband somehow picked some better options than I did. The Sesame Chicken he tried had a signature flavor and was decently cooked. The Salt and Pepper Shrimp was pretty one-dimensional, but it wasn’t bad.
The Coconut Shrimp was exactly as described — very coconut, very shrimp. That became the trend for his picks. However, the bacon jalapeño was actually just a stuffed jalapeño. Cue the forced laughter there.
The Cheese Crabmeat he chose was not that great, but the Broccoli Chicken was decent. It continued in this form. Some things were better than others, but overall, the experience was disappointing.
The staff was kind, and the plates were about $10 each with a drink.
As we left, I figured out that the smell I noticed earlier was actually a small indoor pond. It must not be very well maintained to reek like the habitats at the zoo.
I also laughed at the sign that said they charge extra for leaving food on your plate because you’re being “wasteful.” At any other buffet, I would agree. But something tells me being wasteful is not the reason most people leave food on their plate at this buffet.
The killing blow that Ocean Buffet possibly dealt was the acute case of what I can only guess is food poisoning that I had only an hour after eating there. I did a little research after this encounter and found that Ocean Buffet had closed in 2016 because of numerous health and fire code violations found after a grease fire. They had 40 demerits.
Forty.
That paired with the disappointing food and smells makes me say with force, please do not go to Ocean Buffet. I don’t know how they are still open.
