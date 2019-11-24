Marijo and Rick Meredith’s granddaughter, Macie Johnson, the daughter of Mandy and Mark Johnson of Dennis, has signed to play soccer at Stephen F. Austin State University. She played soccer at Grace Christian Academy and on several leagues. We hope that the family will come see her play and come to Lufkin and visit with us.
Mark your calendar for the 63rd annual Lufkin Rotary Club waffle bake to be held on Dec. 3-5 at Angelina College Cafeteria. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and we serve until 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door for adults, and children under 12 are $2 in advance and $3 at the door. There will be local entertainment each night and great raffle prizes.
All proceeds stay in Lufkin and benefit local student scholarships, Habitat For Humanity, The Salvation Army, Texas Forestry Museum and more.
For more information please follow our Facebook page. Tickets are available from any Lufkin Rotarian or contact Valena Spradley at 635-2875.
First Christian Church is sponsoring SFA students that are members of the Disciples of Christ. Ernest and I have adopted two. Marissa Harry, of Mansfield, and Lauryn Ragland, of Waco, are two that we took to lunch after church Sunday. They are freshmen or freshwomen at SFA, and it was fun to talk with them. Marissa is a music major and Lauryn is special ed. We were getting tips on travel to Waco to the Silo and Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ places there to see.
We went to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on tour across the southern United States. Thanks to the U.S. Forest Service and Texas Forest Service for making us one of the 30 stops in communities along the way from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico to Washington, D.C.
I talked to a U.S. Forest Service employee and he said that they would be gone from Nov. 11-25. It was a miracle that the 104-foot-long 18-wheeler was able to make the turn from Shepherd Street onto First Street. The 60-foot blue spruce was enclosed and we were able to see the top of the tree through Plexiglas.
Todd Stracener told on Linda Latimer. She asked one of the U.S. Forest Service employees that was cleaning the Plexiglas if there was a piece of the tree that was broken and could she have it. He did bring her a small sprig that was on the bed of the trailer.
Gay Ippolito took our picture signing the poster that was on the side of the trailer. Monroe, Louisiana, was their next stop on the route. They came from El Paso, San Antonio and Georgetown down Highway 7 and 103 into Lufkin. It will be on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and called “The People’s Tree.”
Some of the other stops will be in Brent, Alabama; Lawrenceville, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Nashville; Knoxville; and Raphine, Virginia. There was more excitement than for Santa and the Christmas Parade. Thanks to the LHS Drum Line for their pep to get the crowd into the spirit.
Grandson Justin Rowe killed a mule deer that scored 215 on the Boone & Crockett in Colorado. His friend Joey Murphy killed one that scored 183. I learned that 180 and above make the record book. Justin sent a picture of it. Proud of him.
Cissy McCarroll was sad that the Panther football team had completed their season. Her grandson, Austin McCarroll, was the deep snapper for field goals and extra points. I was disappointed that we had no more football too.
We saw Julie and Cooper Castleberry at the Capitol Tree and told him that we saw him on TV at the Baylor vs. Oklahoma game.
Cooper started officiating in 1978 working junior high and small high school football after overhearing a conversation between Robbie Tompkins and Web Jenkins. They had started the year before and it sounded fun. As a side note, Claire was born about a week before he worked his first game.
In his second year, he was made a referee — that’s the guy in the white hat. On his high school crew was Billy Ray Harris, Bobby McCarroll, Mike Hunter and Ron Kolaski. As guys retired, C.G. Maclin, Jeff Livin and Richard King were on the crew as well.
He was hired as a referee by the Southland Conference in 1995, with his first game at McNeese. After working four seasons in the SLC, he was hired by the Western Athletic Conference. His first game was Houston at Rice, and Jeff Medford was playing for Houston that year. After three seasons in the WAC, he was hired by the Big 12, where he will finish his career after 18 seasons.
His first game in the Big 12 was Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M. Their daughter, Anne, was a freshman at TAMU as was Reggie McNeal, and Reggie came into the game for the first time. The crowd went wild when he came in ... gave him chill bumps. Here he and Cooper were, two country boys from Lufkin, on the field together in their first Big 12 game.
He has worked the Red River Rivalry (UT vs. OU) four times, the Sunflower Showdown (KU vs. KSU) three times, Bedlam (OU vs. OSU) once, and 15 postseason/bowl assignments, including one Big 12 Championship and two national championship games.
Probably the most notable bowl games were the 2012 Gator Bowl between Ohio State and Florida, the 2015 Independence Bowl, which was Frank Beemer‘s last game, the 2018 Citrus Bowl between Notre Dame and LSU, and of course, the 2017 National Championship between Alabama and Clemson.
His son, Trey, is now beginning his career and works in the Southland Conference. They have worked four games together, the most meaningful of which was SMU at Baylor three years ago and their final game together, Lamar at Northwestern State two weeks ago.
His final game will be Texas Tech at Texas the Friday after Thanksgiving. We will see what “retirement” does for Cooper. That is a 41-year commitment to football. Thanks, Cooper.
Ben Rolf works for Weir Oil & Gas, which is a division of The Weir Group. The Weir Group is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. His company partners with a local university on many projects and has a graduate program in Scotland.
He earned a Master’s of Business Administration at The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. He has been going to Scotland for a few weeks a year since 2015. He and wife Katherine toured London upon their return from graduation. Their children are Carter, Max and Hudson. Ben is the son of Sue Rolf Gorden.
I am glad that the fire marshal did not see all of the cars and people at Ann Watson‘s Fall and Holiday Apparel & Accessories Sale last week. It was a busy place with Tara Watson-Watkins and Mike helping shoppers and Ann taking the money. Of course, her house was decorated to the max with Christmas.
Nancy Moore celebrated her early birthday with Carolyn Haney and me at the Standpipe Café to try their sandwiches. We saw Jerri Shea, Judy Dixon and Sherry Nash having coffee.
From there we walked across the street to the White Peacock and met Patricia and Rae-Anne Fulford. Patricia and husband Norm and Rae-Anne had been to Canada visiting her sister, Vikki, who gave them a three-week trip to Brambton near Toronto, Canada, for a trophy fishing excursion on Lake Ontario. They went 10 miles out into the lake and caught pickerel. Norm’s was almost 10 pounds, Rae-Anne caught one that was almost 9 pounds and Patricia’s was almost 8 pounds. Her sister cooked the fish in a special batter recipe and they had surf and turf.
They went touring and stayed in one of her sister’s cottages. They made plans to meet at a restaurant for a mini reunion of friends they had when they lived in Niagara Falls, Canada.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
