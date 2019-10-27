“Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be …”
Brandi Lamb posted this quote on her Facebook page a couple of weeks before her beautiful baby boy was born. Right about the time she began chemotherapy treatment for stage I breast cancer.
In March, the blessing of learning her first child was on the way was quickly overshadowed by words the 30-year-old Lufkin native never thought would be directed to her: “You’ve got cancer.”
Lamb graduated Lufkin High School in 2007. That year, she was the Panther mascot, in charge of hyping up the crowds and giving high fives to kids on Friday nights at Abe Martin Stadium. After living in Dallas for a few years, she moved back home to be surrounded by numerous siblings, aunts, cousins and her mom, never knowing at the time how valuable this support system would be.
After finding out she was expecting, Lamb went in to her obstetrician, Dr. Rachael Sullivan. During the visit, she offhandedly mentioned a lump she had felt on her right breast, and that it previously had been checked out at an ER.
“They told me that it wasn’t anything. I wasn’t worried about it, but I figured I would tell her just so she would know,” Lamb said.
Lamb had no reason to doubt their medical expertise; however, Sullivan ordered a precautionary ultrasound. The test confirmed the lump was in fact cancerous. For the next several months, Lamb said she went through a litany of tests, including ultrasounds, biopsies, mammograms, blood work and more.
“I had surgery on July 16, a double partial mastectomy. On the right side they took out a lump and on the left side, they took out about five centimeters of my breast.”
Physicians also found cancer in her lymph nodes. With a second surgery to implant a portacath, Lamb started chemotherapy.
In the months after her diagnosis, she sank into a dark depression.
“I just couldn’t believe that I have to deal with this; that I even have to go through it at all. What did I do to deserve this?” Lamb said. “I was just worried about my baby and how it will affect him, and how my emotions were going to affect him once he was born. I was really depressed for a lot of time that I was going through it.”
Jarian Garrett was born on Oct. 10 at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston, a healthy 6-pound 2-ounce boy.
“He’s perfect,” she said.
When asked if she ever thought she would be diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, she answered, “Never, ever. Ever.”
“But, don’t think that it can’t happen to you,” she said. “Early detection is best, even if it’s just an ultrasound. Talk to your doctor about it. It needs to be an open conversation. It’s too prevalent for it not to be. If Dr. Sullivan hadn’t ordered me to get an ultrasound, I would have still just been thinking everything was OK, and meanwhile, I have cancer.”
One day, Lamb said she plans to share her story with her son.
“I will definitely tell him because, again, he’s the only reason that I knew something was wrong,” Lamb said. “If I hadn’t gotten pregnant with him, I wouldn’t have ever known.”
With a large support system of family and friends, including two aunts who have won the fight against breast cancer and Garrett’s father, Lamb’s journey continues. She has 16 more chemotherapy treatments to complete at Texas Oncology in Houston, as well as six rounds of radiation.
“It was all worth it. Everything I do is for him. I have to live for him. I have to be here for him. No matter what,” Lamb said. “So whatever I have to go through or whatever I have to deal with — chemo and all the surgeries, all the back and forth trips and doctor’s visits — it’s all worth it because it’s all for him.”
