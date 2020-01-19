I broke down and had Windows 10 put on my desktop and laptop.
Sammy Hartnett at A+ Computer Repair and Betty Pate were the ones that helped me. Sammy has moved to U.S. Highway 69 toward Pollok, on the right.
Mark your calendar for 6:30-10 p.m. March 7 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center for the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates annual “Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ” gala/fundraiser to benefit the shelter’s vetting fund and to enable KASA to bring education, awareness and positive change to Kurth.
The vetting Fund was established to support the medical problems of the animals of Kurth Adoption Center, 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin. We will be entertained by the awesome music of the Glenn Lenderman Band, as well as have fantastic raffle items, a silent auction, a Best Buddy Bakery Auction, a VetaPet Tree, and soft drinks provided along with the delicious barbecue sandwiches provided by Briggs’ Fine BBQ. A cash bar also will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 or in advance for $15 at Grizzly’s, 628 S. First St. Reserve your table by calling 634-7090. Please join us for a night of great food, fun and fundraising as we work together to help the homeless animals of our county.
The Mosaic Center will host its Hearts for Hope Dinner and Auction on March 24 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Things are beginning to start for 2020.
I had my nails and toes done at Happy Nails. They have new furniture and pedicure chairs, and owner Julie Huynh is proud of all the remodeling. Her sister and family have come from California, and she was there helping.
I found out that Jan. 25 is the Chinese New Year. Julie’s calendar said “The Year of the Mouse” but our Lufkin Daily said the “Year of the Rat.” She showed me the signs and Ernest is a “Pig;” I am a “Buffalo.” Their signs go by the year you were born. She told me to go to YouTube and check what each sign meant.
I was a hostess for one of the Junior League Cottage Meetings. My Junior League officer was Alexis Pigg. Others coming were Lisa George, LaDonna Erwin-Brooks, Sharon Mays, Sunny Slaydon Stephens and Tarasha Henderson. We missed the others.
Other Sustainer hostesses were Barbara Ferguson, Shirley Jackson, Judy Perry, Melissa Abeldt, Susan Sumners, Michelle Briley, Barbara Peterson, Mary Jane West, Becca Chance, Allison Langston and Debra Moore. Each cottage had about 12 actives.
I went to the DAR meeting at PineCrest and saw the Saturday morning coffee group. Dr. Tom Willis had brought them cheese biscuits that he let me sample. They have a good group that meet on Saturdays.
One of the DAR Good Citizens, Ethan Collins, from Huntington, had come in off Lake Sam Rayburn where he was in a fishing tournament for high school students. He was going back to finish his fishing.
Another, Will Lanigan, is a swimmer for Lufkin High School and he was going to compete in a swim meet. He also was in the Panther Band.
I found out that there will be three from Lufkin in the Aggie Band: Kyle Rayburn, David Muir and now Will. Go Aggies.
I got caught up in the ATX Auction online and was bidding on LSU memorabilia for my son-in-law, Rocky, and some things for the trailer for Ernest. This was my first time online to bid, and I did get the LSU. I will pick it up from the Haneys, Taylor and Patrick. Check out their online auctions.
