Restoration Wine Bar recently became Restoration Bistro, complete with a new menu and renovated dining area.
I had been meaning to give them a try for a while now, and while the pandemic doesn’t allow me to be able to experience the full service, I wanted to get out there to support small business and see what’s new.
The take-out menu is limited right now, but I was able to order quite a spread — the Bison Burger, the Wagyu Meatloaf, the Turkey Panini, the Chicken Schnitzel with Tomato Bisque and a bottle of Moscato D’asti Ricossa.
After modifying my order to the current take-out menu, I asked for a bottle of something light, sweet and bubbly to go with the meal. I was given the semi-sweet, semi-bubbly white Ricossa with a dry, fruity finish. It felt as though the server had read my mind because it was perfect and went well with most of the meal.
It paired excellently with the Chicken Schnitzel. This dish had a subtle, dry flavor with undertones of savory goodness. The chicken was well cooked, and I enjoyed the breaded exterior. It was served on a bed of delicious potatoes loaded with flavor and chunks and garnished with a topping of cooked spinach.
My favorite pairing with the Ricossa was the Wagyu Meatloaf, however. I’m not typically a huge meatloaf fan, but I loved Restoration’s version. Its amazing flavor was lightly spicy, and the composition was a quality mix between solid and tender.
It was served on a bed of delicious mashed potatoes (even better than when paired with the schnitzel), topped with salty capers and served with yummy veggies (my favorite being the carrots). Over time, the meatloaf can feel quite greasy, but overall I loved the dish.
I was also impressed by the Turkey Panini. It was not my first choice, but I’m glad it was an alternative. Its incredible flavor comes at you in waves. I think the magic is in the layers — buttered and grilled toast, thick avocado slices, smoked turkey and tomato all come together for a powerful combination that really stuck out to me.
Dip that sucker in the Tomato Bisque, and you have a resounding dish.
The Bison Burger was perhaps the most memorable of my choices that evening. The patty was flavorful and moist, although I would have enjoyed a more rare cook. The brioche bun, Monterrey cheese and sauce made for a lovely experience on top of that savory, thick bison. Its flavor falls under a lighter category of burgers, and it surprisingly held its own despite being drive-thru.
The fries, however, were best served re-toasted to reinvigorate that coveted crunch. They were thin cut with a delicious peppery seasoning.
Overall, I am impressed with the new and improved Restoration Bistro. I highly recommend them during the pandemic, but I simply must return for a dine-in experience once the world returns to normal so I can fully experience each carefully thought-out change.
Restoration Bistro is at 210 S. First St. Call 632-0210 to place a to-go order.
