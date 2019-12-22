Adolynn Newton, Dr. Mark and Aurelia Newton‘s daughter, was ordained at Lufkin First Baptist Church last Sunday. She received her Master of Divinity from Truett Seminary at Baylor University in Waco on Dec. 20.
Adolynn and fiancé Zach Williams will be married on Dec. 28 in Dripping Springs. Dr. Newton will escort his daughter down the aisle and will be the officiant at the wedding. Zach is completing his Masters of Divinity at Truett Seminary and MBA. They will live in Waco.
Mabelyne McKnight has recently moved from PineCrest to Longhorn Village in Austin to be near family. At age 97, she has sent personalized Christmas cards and donations to friends and favorite local charities. She misses Lufkin and sends her love to all.
Robbie Wier told me about the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Christmas Music on Sunday and Sunday night at the Lufkin First Baptist Church. We were at the Angelina Arts Alliance performance of the Fort Worth Symphony with Hannah Roberts as soprano. Dr. Sid and Katherine Roberts were proud of their daughter.
The symphony played wonderful Christmas music and really set off the holiday season. Martha De Luna at First Christian Church directed the orchestra and choirs in “Joy Has Dawned.” It was a wonderful event with Martha’s brother Randy DeLuna playing the clarinet with the orchestra. He is from the Dominican Republic. Music heals the soul.
Carolyn New, Julie Jumper-Morris, Sarah Austin, Linda Ellis and I enjoyed the Christmas music presented by the orchestra. The auditorium was packed, which is good for our community to respond to the arts.
Jewel Nolan asked how many were in the orchestra and I told her to count, that they were listed in the program. She and seatmate decided there were 79 in the orchestra and the conductor made 80. It was a full stage.
Barbara Holmes celebrated her 90th birthday at PineCrest with family: Bill and Mary Jane Holmes and daughter Beth Ann from Midland; Lou Ann and Curt Raetz from Spicewood, with daughter Kate Raetz from Austin; Jennifer and Ed Haar from Katy and “deputy daughter” Marilyn White from Houston.
Also celebrating were Girl Scouts: Jennifer Holmes Haar, Pam Hughes Fitzgerald, Julie Jumper-Morris, Holly Perkins Meyers and Janet Taylor Chase. Barbara Holmes was their Girl Scout leader with Katherine Saunders and Ann McCurry.
The Scouts have been together since the fourth grade in 1966. Scouts unable to attend are Missy Bolt Bantz, Beth Blackstock Brown, Laurie Saunders Brown, Sharon Brock Miller, Theresa Starrett Fain, Dana Windsor Helton, Sharon Kimmey Beckhum, Carol McCurry Sinclair and Jule Tatum Fenley. It was a wonderful celebration for all the Holmes family.
Julie treated Janet Chase, Katherine Saunders and me to lunch at MarTeres Tearoom, where they saw classmate Margaret Purke. As we were leaving, Sheron Spencer Adams asked me if I was with the Alumni Association. Then she told Katherine Saunders that she was in the pep squad in 1976 when Katherine was their sponsor. Funny how we meet people that we never really knew long ago. Also enjoying lunch were Lisa Crow and neighbor Marita Powers.
LaJune Bradley fell in her home and broke her femur and is able to be at home and do rehab there. She did spend time at PineCrest in rehab but is on a walker.
You still have time to take family to see the Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees. They are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for extended hours. The exhibit closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
Julie wanted to go to The Angelina County Farmers Market to see the Christmas things. We saw Julie and Doug McElroy, who had a vendor booth. Sheila and Kevin Lambing were there. Sheila asked me if I knew her. She said that I knew her mother, Dorothy Brock.
Some vendors were Shelly Bush with her paintings; Michelle Brown‘s Sweet Dreams homemade goods; B’s Fab Bling owned by Brayli Yarbrough with her jewelry from Apple Springs; and the shop Salt & Honey.
Julie and I had one of Outback’s hamburgers and enjoyed the beautiful Saturday weather. I think that the vendors come once a month on Saturday. Julie bought pickled okra and jelly.
Jennifer and Bud Parham and Ashlyn, along with Bud’s sister Kathy Eberlan, her husband Mark Eberlan and daughter Kassidy Eberlan, were in NYC, and I saw Jennifer on “Kelly and Ryan” celebrating her 44th birthday.
Kassidy is a missionary in Haiti at an orphanage called In His Hands and is home for Christmas break and wanted to take a trip to NYC before she returns at the end of December. It just happened to be during Jennifer’s birthday and she loves “Kelly and Ryan.” Had a great birthday wish come true.
They also were on the “Strahan, Sara and Keke” show and got to meet them. Michael Strahan informed them that he has family in Lufkin and said we have a very good Dairy Queen.
They received a great giveaway on the show: each a $50 Best Buy gift card and a package of smartphone-controlled light bulbs by GE.
Mary Willmon called and told me that Glenda and John Havard have moved to Conway, Arkansas. I don’t have positive proof of this other than they have moved from their home on Shadybrook across from Nancy and Thomas Moore and Wyatt Leinart.
Beware of the scammers. I heard one person had 10 calls from Apple about their iCloud account. I had five calls.
Kitty and Dale Bounds have been cooking all week. She will have son Alan and Robin Capps with Caylie and Will Capps. They are both at University of Texas at Arlington. Caylie is a senior and Will a freshman.
Also coming are Richard Carson Jr. and wife Donna from Houston and their daughter Jamison Carson on Sunday. Dale is cooking gumbo for them.
Mary and Arlin Grimes and Emily Grimes, Carson Grimes and his wife, Rachel will be coming in from Houston. Monday, Leah and Brent Grider, Dale’s daughter and husband, and their daughter Maggie Grider will be coming in for Christmas.
The Medford Sunday School Class had their Christmas Party at Ralph & Kacoo’s. Attending were teacher John and Connie Porter, minister Jack and Stephanie Knox, Janet and Jimmy Cassels, Nancy and Thomas Moore, Marie and Larry McDonald, Pat and Leon Levens, Julie and Rocky Morris, Patti Smithhart, Ray Carswell, Judy McKinney, Norma Pearson, Jody Pearson, Mariellen and Pat Day. A good time was had by all.
You meet the nicest people eating out. We see Darlene and Jerry Hill at Schlotzsky’s and Chicken Express. They are faithful and so friendly to visit. Merry Christmas to you.
I received my Christmas card from Sister Mary Margaret, O.P. and all the Sisters at the Monastery on Lotus Lane. Merry Christmas to them.
