In the ninth and final film of the Skywalker saga, we find the Resistance steadily fighting for the freedom of the galaxy. The evil Emperor Palpatine has returned and raises up a new army, more deadly than ever. Rey, the last of the Jedi, embarks on a perilous journey to stop him. But will the fight prove to be too much for her? Can the Rebels find a way to stop the Sith and the Empire once and for all?
Written and directed by J.J. Abrams, expect to feel the same “Star Wars” level of action and mystery, with amazing visuals that have come so far in the last 40 years. The miniatures and scale models were so amazing in their day but CGI has proved to be an amazing addition to the most talented effects artists in history.
There are so many new gorgeous worlds and creatures that it was almost too much to take in. Such incredible imagery and nods to our favorite moments of the past made for a beautiful closing chapter. J.J. Is famous for his focus on fan service, almost too much in some instances (*cough* “Force Awakens” *cough*). The fan moments are much more subtle and artistic this time around, but no less plentiful.
All of the original casts returns ... and I do mean everybody. Daisy Ridley is the star, with her powerful warrior performance. She was convincing, tough and the leader this film needed. Oscar Isaac is tough and fearless as the rebel leader. John Boyega finally serves a purpose this go-round, with an emotional performance, as well. Adam Driver is awkward and unconvincing as usual, though. Everyone involved worked together to make this adventure one to remember.
There is some violence, of course. Shooting and stabbing, sword fights, chase scenes and explosions. None of them are gory or grotesque, though. There is a very small amount of unnecessary language, but it is very mild and subtle. There is no nudity or innuendo. There is no drinking or drug use at all. As we have come to expect, “Star Wars” is always family-friendly.
I am very sad to see this amazing saga end, even though there will no doubt be infinite adventures to come. There were lots of plot holes and some silliness just for the sake of wrapping up old mysteries. But this “Return of the Jedi” remake was extremely satisfying to watch.
I was a little disappointed to see the obvious “Avengers: Endgame” rip-off moment. You would think Disney could do something original, but it was still an epic moment. In short, this is “Star Wars.” There is no chance you will leave disappointed.
I give it an 8/10 for plot holes and recycled story elements, but still so satisfying.
This is safe and beloved for all ages. It’s “STAR WARS,” people.
Rating: PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action
Run time: 141 short minutes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.