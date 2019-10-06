Hudson Class of 1958, mark your calendar for the next mini-reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jennings’ Party Barn (same place as last year), 1740 FM 1194 north. Please share this information with your classmates.
The Planning Committee will furnish the pizza. Sandra Hines Hough at 635-5550 said they celebrated their 60th reunion last year and had 14 attend from their graduating class of 32. They plan to meet every year.
Mabelyne McKnight celebrated her 97th birthday in Austin. Her son, Tom McKnight, sent his pilot to pick up son-in-law Windell Thomason and Linda Ellis Saturday morning in Nacogdoches at A.L. Mangham Airport because of the air show in Lufkin.
Then, Pilot Bob loaded niece Mona and nephew Frank in Houston and took them to the big event in The Hills in Austin. Linda was the sole passenger returning to Lufkin and was home ahead of the storms.
Linda took some of Arely’s personalized cookies for favors and John Wood‘s bowls for her and the McKnights. Mabelyne sends her love to Lufkin. She was touched by the birthday cards and signatures. Her life has been extended by this move.
The Roundtable wants to thank all that supported them by buying a ribeye sandwich and lemonade at the Texas Forest Festival. This helps their Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund that helps FFA and 4-H seniors in the county high schools go to college.
Mary Etta and Bill Moreau were honored at PineCrest on Saturday. The food was good and fellowship even better. They had been to Houston to meet son Billy Moreau, who was there on business. They enjoyed visiting and eating with Billy in a hotel suite. Billy is retired from Aramco Oil in Saudi Arabia and has moved to Thailand, where he has a rubber plantation with 952 trees. Bill said the raw rubber sap is white.
I was having Quick Books trouble on my computer and Betty Pate with A+ Computer Repair came and got me back in business. Their telephone is 414-0093 if you need computer service or help.
I visited with Gabby Murphy in the LHS Go Center, and she said scholarship applications would be available in December. The deadline is Feb. 6. Son Dylan Murphy finished his associate degree at Angelina College and is playing baseball for Houston Baptist University. Her other son Cy Murphy is a senior at LHS.
Ernest attended the five-year anniversary of the CHI St. Luke’s Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Center. They had a wonderful crowd helping them celebrate at the Heart Institute.
Effie and Chuck Stemple enjoyed the football game watching granddaughter Bella Alred, who is the Panther mascot in the skirt. They also watched Abbey Lantis, who is a majorette along with the other halftime activities.
Friday night football took on a different atmosphere as the AirFest plane flew over Abe Martin stadium and showed some of the pyrotechnics that were displayed Saturday night at the Angelina County Airport.
Dinner at the Diamond 2019 for the Angelina College Foundation had 300 in attendance on the Roadrunner baseball field. There were live and silent auction items, door prizes and food catered by Texas Custom Catering. Michelle Briley, Amy Ross and Karen Watson were at the sign-in table. The tables were decorated with mums with the Roadrunner on them with things that the college offers.
There are more than 20 active student organizations, and they are proud to be a federally designated Hispanic serving institution. Students from diverse racial backgrounds make up 45.6%, free textbooks are offered for more than half of AC classes, 89.7% of AC graduates enrolled in a four-year school or were employed the following fall, 47% of AC students pay zero to little tuition, and more than 80% of the students receive financial aid — no debt while attending Angelina College. Their website is angelina.edu.
The vision of the Angelina College Foundation is to develop financial resources and to grown public support that strengthens the college’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities and services to aid student in the serving area in reaching their full potential.
Ernest and I, Julie and Rocky Morris sat with Andrew and Paula Moore at the Moore Building Associates table. Benjamin and Melinda were at his class reunion. There were quite a few AC alumni in attendance. Dana Smithhart, Donna Busler and Ray Ann Baker were at that table.
Hayden Baker, former shortstop in the Roadrunner 2018 season, provided the entertainment. I won a door prize of a huge mum. AC baseball players were table waiters. Matthew was ours. He and his two friends on the team helped us to the car with the mums.
Sharon Adams, Raniece Isenberg and Tammy Merritt at Grizzly’s have been busy making mums for Shirley Hyde and daughter Jenea, who is a senior at Brigham Young University in Utah. They are mailing 42 mums to them for homecoming.
No one in Utah had never heard of mums, and Shirley decided to do this for Jenea’s senior year. She will be going into the military after graduation. Grizzly’s made 113 mums for LHS Homecoming and had to cut off orders a week before homecoming.
The Lufkin Dance Club’s monthly dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the SPJST Lodge. Entertainment will be enjoyed by “Linda K and The Steel Country.”
Come scare us in your “Halloween Costume.” Awards will be recognized for “Best Woman,” “Best Man” and “Best Couple” costumes. A costume is not required, but will provide more fun for the night.
Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Come join your friends and meet new friends. You are guaranteed a great evening. Everyone is invited. Come prepared for a “trick” and you will be guaranteed a “treat.” BOO!
I had an email that my classmate Larry Simmons passed away in Argyle. His parents were barber Gilbert Simmons and Lenadene Simmons, who taught piano lessons. They were very involved in the First Baptist Church.
Julie Walker, owner of Chick-fil-A on the south loop, was outside directing traffic at the Chick-fil-A at noon when Ernest and I drove through. She supports the community and we appreciate it.
