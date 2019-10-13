For those who have not heard, The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar Company opened its doors Oct. 8 where Spruce used to be at 112 S. First St.
Owner Rebecca West is excited to be able to bring premium olive oil, authentic balsamic vinegar and specialty foods to Lufkin and the surrounding area. There will be gourmet foods and stainless vats to taste the infused oils.
She hopes you enjoy these products as much as she does and cannot wait for everyone to get to try them. Her hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
While I was downtown, I saw that Adell and Charlie Becker at their Art Studio were open on Tuesday. Adell was painting pottery and Charlie was painting a three-panel scene in oil that is 11-feet-long and 4-feet-wide of the Devils River Valley in West Texas near Del Rio.
Joel and Margaret Dillahunty are great-grandparents. Mason Alexander Dillahunty was born Oct. 4 in Texarkana to their grandchildren Amber and Blaine Dillahunty.
Mason weighed 9 lbs. 8 oz. and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Bud and Anita Dillahunty and Sandra and Keith Martin of North Little Rock, Arkansas. Aunt is Blair Dillahunty. Bud spent two weeks in Israel on a missionary trip and just returned in time for the birth.
A most devoted Astros fan is Mary Orman. Friday, she went to the beauty shop, bank, Target, grocery store and got her flu shot all before the 1 p.m. game. She was in her seat at the start of the game. We had to listen to the radio to hear the Astros game vs. the Rays on Monday, and it brought back memories of listening in the ’60s to the World Series on the radio. I am old.
The LHS Class of 1954 will celebrate their 65th reunion on Nov. 2 at Ralph & Kacoo’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have not been notified, contact Joan Norris Hopson at 238-3221, on Facebook or her email: jrae@suddenlink.net. Jack Gill, Billy McGaughey, J. A. Millican and John Waak are the committee.
Ken and Mary Needham are home from Lake City, Colorado, and have decided to use Etsy online marketing for their jewelry. We will have to check out their things.
I went to the Senior Lifestyle Expo and met many people that I had not seen in a while. Mona Hill and Peggy Rains are with ECP Realty on Bella Vida Home Team. They have a new office at 911 S. Chestnut St., Suite 500. xbwas at the Carroway Funeral Home booth. I met xb, who is with xb for ear, nose and throat. xbwas at the Smoothie King Booth and marked the smoothies that I liked on the menu.
Tomé Catering had chicken spaghetti, chili, broccoli and rice and a fourth thing to sample. Bob Bowers was at The Heart Institute booth. Shafer Funeral Home is expanding their chapel as of Nov. 1. Ty Shafer will have a larger parking lot and many new things at their location at 600 N. John Redditt Drive. Guacamole’s Mexican Grill & Cantina had the longest line for their food.
I met Margie Parnell at the table. She said that she turned 93 in September and was still driving. She misses husband J.B. Parnell and said that they were married 75 years. Jeff Pownall was driving the golf cart and picked me up at my car. I met Keven Todd, the new publisher of The Lufkin Daily News.
Ashley Berry is the founder and CEO of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Home. She has been cancer-free for five years and knows firsthand how it can affect your life. She is at 1411 Turtle Creek, Suite B if you need assistance.
Piney Woods Creations owner Bill Sanders had jewelry, and I met Ellie and David Mooty at his booth. Amanda Anderson was at the Woodland Heights Medical Center booth. It was a fun morning.
The First Christian Church’s Women’s Ministry Groups hosted their Fall Ladies Night Out on Monday. I call it “Martha Carswell‘s Party” and I invite the ladies that Martha always invited.
Her one table has expanded to two tables and those attending were: Billie Willmon, Andra Terburgh, Marie Cochran, Carroll Hoose, Erin Sprinkle, Judy Winger, Kathleen Jumper, Linda Sparks, Carolyn New, Linda Ellis, Sarah Austin, Dianne Gibson and Kate McQueen. The admission was a jar of peanut butter to be donated to the CISC.
The program was presented by Kelley Moore and Judge Bob Inselmann on the Mantooth House, the newly opened sober living house at 501 Mantooth St.
Melisa Youngblood is the house mother. She gave a very moving testimony about her life and how it has changed since she has become sober for four years. They still have a wish list and you can call Kelley about it.
The house has been totally remodeled and is truly a work of the community with many donating time and talent. With help from Jeffrey Abney at Abney & Sons, we have a porch swing for the women at the sober living house.
I had to go by the Junior League of Lufkin’s Second Chance Rummage Sale that was at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Savannah Haney was at the door and said that they had a crowd when they opened at 7:30 a.m. I am anxious to know if they did good. The profit goes toward their projects in the community.
Save the Date cards went out to the Angels Among the Pines Pilot Club of Lufkin’s stationary cruise from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Crown Colony Country Club. Dinner and auctions will be event of the night.
The SPJST Dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Glenn Lenderman Band will provide the music. Don’t forget your pot luck dish. The SPJST Lodge is at 197 Hughes Road. Please come and enjoy the meal, fellowship, music and dancing. For more information, call 465-2435.
Well my husband is in the doghouse. He was buying groceries at Brookshire Brothers Gaslight and was putting them in his truck when a man came up to him and wanted a ride to Walgreens. Ernest told him OK, that it was on his way home.
When they got to Walgreens, Ernest parked at the front and the man with a foreign accent, who told him that he was from South Africa, wanted him to drive over to the side where they met another man with a Walgreens shirt on pushing a buggy along the sidewalk against the store.
He came over and said that they needed to go to the post office, where a Christian woman would help the first guy find a place to spend the night.
At this point the yellow flag went to red and Ernest told them to get out that he had to go home for lunch. They did get out and did not ask for any money or hurt him in any way.
Just be careful in parking lots. I could not believe that he let both of them into his truck. I am thankful that all ended well for him. Just be on the alert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.