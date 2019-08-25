Angelina Brewing Company is one of the newest local entertainment spots complete with food, drink and live music.
The brewery opened in downtown Lufkin across the street from Standpipe Coffee House on June 7. It features 100% original beers crafted by brewmaster Trey Allen. The brewery also includes a full-scale kitchen overseen by former Fredonia Hotel executive chef Doug Atkinson.
The menu is full of Texas and Lufkin-themed items like the East Texas Antipasto, West Texas Chili and the Angelina Caesar.
I decided to go out on a weekend evening to try the new spot. The vibe was great — warm wood decor and a steady crowd. A musician was setting up to perform on the small stage in the center of the restaurant.
For appetizers I tried the Cheese Curds and the First Street Tacos.
The Cheese Curds were delicious. The breading is crisp and oily, and the cheese has perfect consistency. The sauce provided is also good and adds an interesting spice.
The First Street Tacos were lovely. They had a great light, sweet flavor that is perfect for an appetizer. I didn’t expect the combination of smoked brisket, fresh tortillas, cabbage slaw and queso fresco to be as good as it was.
For entrees I chose the Brewery Burger and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, and I enjoyed both.
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap had a great earthy flavor. The tortilla-wrapped grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and shredded cheese combination made for another light dish perfect for a meal full of sampling. The wrap was served with thin, oily fries sprinkled with salt and black pepper.
The Brewery Burger is the kind of burger for which you need a game plan. The burger comes with a base of American cheese, lettuce, tomato and campfire sauce, and you can choose to add thick bacon, guacamole, brisket, grilled onions, jalapeños, chili or a fried egg (for a price). I chose guacamole, thick bacon and a fried egg.
The combination had a hearty flavor with dark seasoning. The bites with every ingredient were delicious. However, with that many ingredients, you can expect a bit of an awkward distribution. Be prepared to get a little messy!
I also had to sample the brewery’s homemade root beer. It was very smooth with an almost minty taste. I enjoyed that it wasn’t super sweet.
Angelina Brewing Company is a great spot for a night in downtown Lufkin. The food and drink is delicious, and the live entertainment makes for a rounded evening. The main issue I took with the night was the price tag. Most appetizers and entrees are $10 or over. The one plus side for families is the kids’ menu — an entree, fries and a drink for $6.
Angelina Brewing Company is at 118 S. First St. in Lufkin and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook page, visit angelinabrewingco.com or call 301-2739.
