Belinda Bronaugh Teer will be singing at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches in its 25th annual Mid-Day Noels: A Series of Christmas Concerts from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 19. She also sang on Dec. 3. Admission is free. Belinda sings on Dec. 19 with Shirley Watterson on the piano. Other days have different participants. Lunch is available in Westminster Hall after the concert for $7.
Beth Blackstock Brown sent Ernest a “War Eagle” message when Auburn beat Alabama. Beth and Bob’s son Pearson Brown is in the Student Affairs office at Auburn and was on the field working the game. Ernest has his Auburn flag flying and Rusty Ford up the street has his Alabama flag still up.
I saw on Facebook that Julie McElroy wrote: “In 2019 Bama was beaten by the Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers and I bet Nick Saban can’t walk by a box of Frosted Flakes without losing his _____. Geaux Tigers!”
Nancy and Michael Herde had to mail things home to Hingham, Massachusetts, and we met Kalvin Mattox at the post office. He recognized me from the Loving Honda ad on TV and said that he bought a Honda.
I had another one of those scam calls about giving me a refund from Microsoft Windows. Please do not fall for these scams. I almost did and Julie had a fit.
Cile and Tenny Braden had family for Thanksgiving: Susan and Dale Ellison, Ginny and Neil Bowman with Scott Bowman, Matthew and Ashley Bowman and Linda Robinson. Brad Ellison and family came in on Monday and had a celebration early.
I saw that Jay Eagle has opened his repair office at 114 W. Shepherd Ave. across from Furniture Fetish in downtown Lufkin. His new phone is 238-9887. His email is jayeagle84@aol.com.
Monday he makes house calls and his office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Along with all of this excitement in the Eagle family, Joy Eagle celebrated her 87th birthday. Happy birthday to you.
Dorothy Brock was calling friends and wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving. Thanks, Dorothy. Her grandson, Noah Lambing, had his 19th birthday and sister Lydia is 15.
We went to the 63rd annual Rotary Waffle Bake on Tuesday night and sat with Janelle and Larry McCall. We talked about his mom, Orpha McCall, who was in the Autumn Club with my mother. I learned that Alice Taylor from Rewired is at Furniture Fetish doing rewiring and cleaning of light fixtures.
Valena Spradley was taking tickets and Bob Flournoy and Cyndy Bluethman were selling tickets. Ronnie Robinson was supervising and Curt Fenley was checking the waffle pile. Wayne Hagland was wandering. Roger Lindsey was in the back.
Valena said that they had 363 attend Tuesday. Some that we saw were: Jule Fenley, Lois and Bob Chambers, Joan and Dennis Rankin, Barbara and Ron Raley, Chubby Slack, Karah and Todd Stracener with Mary Katherine and Bankston, Cherri and Clint Teutsch with Carianne Teutsch Smith and twins Bella and Jacob, Calianne Teutsch and fiancé Warren McKinney and Jenny Tareilo.
Calianne graduated from Texas Tech and is a nurse in the emergency room at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Welcome home. Us old folks need all of the nursing that we can get.
Save the date for Dancing with Dinos, Naranjo Museum’s Spring Gala on March 21, 2020, at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. It’s a new venue and a new date.
Patti Smithhart was in Port Neches when the explosion hit and she, her mother and the sitter evacuated to the sitter’s house. The second explosion circle expanded and she had to evacuate to the Crystal Beach house of her brother for Thanksgiving. All are OK and Patti came home.
Dr. Dan Spivey was in Plano for Thanksgiving.
Marie and Larry McDonald were in South Carolina visiting their family.
The Lufkin Dance Club monthly dance will be Friday. Dance time is from 7-10 p.m. with entertainment provided by “Time Benders” band. The dance theme will be “Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.” Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Come join your friends and meet new friends.
I had all of my Thanksgiving people sign a map of where they live. Baraboo, Wisconsin; Richland Center, Wisconsin; Waltham, Massachusetts; Lewiston, Maine; Hingham, Massachusetts; San Francisco; Lufkin; and Hannah was in Switzerland. We were all scattered.
Nancy and Michael decided that they wanted to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary late while they were here. We had anniversary cake from Arely’s Cakes and Arrangements. The Herdes celebrated 30 years in September.
