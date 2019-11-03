There’s a new app for your phone that’s all the rage. A simple clock tells you how long you have until you’re going to die. All the kids are downloading it and having a good laugh.
That is, all except the ones whose number is coming up soon. A few people find out the hard way that this is much more than just a novelty game. When they receive less than favorable scores, a couple of “short timers” set out to find what’s causing all of this and find a way to, quite literally, beat the clock.
Can they figure out how to cheat death before it’s too late, or will they reach their expiration date before they are ready?
Written and directed by Justin Dec, this film has a ridiculous and simple plot, but actually ended up being much more entertaining than I expected. It also was much creepier than I expected.
It’s difficult for me to fall for a jump scare anymore, they are all so predictable, but I jumped a couple of times. The creatures tormenting our cursed app users were notably frightening, if sadly underutilized.
It’s nowhere near on the level of the legendary ‘‘Final Destination’’ films it so clearly is trying to rip off (I still refuse to drive behind a log truck; thank you, FD 2). Think of it as a less bloody version of those epic movies.
The acting was what you’d expect for this type of film. Elizabeth Lail (from the Netflix series “You”) plays her same exact role as adorable yet naive, coed, Quinn. Jordan Calloway checked off the boxes as forgettable eye candy, Matt. Their characters were flat and uninteresting, as were their performances.
The brightest spots of the film were the comic relief brought by the cynical techie, Tom Segura, and the overzealous priest, P.J. Byrne. They were the best part of the whole story.
Do I smell a spin-off? I’m thinking the two get an apartment together and go around fighting tech-ghosts together. Million dollar idea? I think so. But, I digress ...
This film has some violence. There are fights, violent deaths, car crashes and monsters attacking people. Most of this is bloodless and implied, but it is a bit intense at times.
There is also quite a bit of language, pushing that PG-13 boundary, no doubt. There is no nudity, but quite a bit of innuendo and sexual situations take place. There is quite a bit of drinking (drunk driving plays a large part), and the abuse of prescription drugs is involved, albeit medically unsound.
The premise is very silly, the plot is predictable and the actors are uninteresting in this forgettable pop culture-centric horror film.
I was pleasantly surprised by how creepy it was at times, though. It would have been interesting to see what the director could have done with a halfway decent story idea.
Interestingly, the studio also released the same exact app for download in the real world, which is a fun companion to this mediocre endeavor. Which raises the age-old philosophical question that was surprisingly ignored in the film that was about nothing else: Would you want to know when you will die?
I give it a better-than-expected 5/10.
This is not for kids, but older teens that are obsessed with their phones and adults that are easily impressed might enjoy it?
Rating: PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements
Run time: a long 90 minutes
Sidenote: Stay tuned for the mid-credit scene. It’s not earth-shattering by any means, but if you’ve already made it this far, why stop now?
