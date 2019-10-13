Arthur Fleck is a down-on-his-luck clown who takes care of his sick mother in their crummy, run down apartment.
Arthur’s dream is to just bring happiness to the world. Unfortunately, this is made difficult by the debilitating quirks and delusions that his medication just barely keeps in check. Ever the nice guy, Arthur takes whatever life, and an increasingly heartless city, throws at him.
With Gotham City in dire economic straits, his neighbors grow more desperate by the day. The city, much like Arthur’s fragile psyche, is a powderkeg ready to blow. When Arthur uncovers shocking secrets from his past that will change his life forever ... he just might become the match that burns the whole place to the ground.
Although this is the first honest look at the origin story of Batman’s most iconic nemesis, Joker is not the comic book movie we are used to. As I had hoped, Batman is barely even alluded to in this film, making the story all about how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be.
The movie is extremely intense. It is dark and depressing and a visceral front row seat into a man falling headlong into the mouth of madness. It is difficult to watch, at times. I’m pretty sure it gave him schizophrenia. It is not the feel good movie of the year.
That being said, the locations, costumes, art direction, even the angles the camera work all worked together seamlessly to not only bring the story to life, but truly make you feel like you were a part of it.
The sound editing, in particular, was brilliantly done. The sound effects and perfectly chosen score were timed so expertly that it was truly satisfying throughout the entire film. Rarely have I ever been so sympathetic to a bad guy, or felt like I was so engrossed in a story. I loved how the climate of the city around him, just as his violent heart, built throughout the movie into the deafening crescendo that led to the thrilling conclusion.
Absolutely brilliant.
Where this movie stands out among anything in Hollywood is the phenomenal acting.
Although, I’m pretty sure Joaquin Phoenix wasn’t acting, just reading his lines normally while the camera rolled, he fully committed to this role. Losing who knows how much weight, the normally fit actor looked like a sunken-in, deprived creature that was truly on the verge of desperation, in all ways.
He was savage and wild and completely unhinged. I cannot imagine anyone that could have told the story of the Joker any better. All the supporting actors turned in delicious performances, but they were all just there for Phoenix to say his lines to. His portrayal, though, will not be something that is soon forgotten.
This film is very violent. There are lots of shootings, beatings, stabbings, smotherings, rioting and fighting all done with splattering blood and gore. Just as the Joker would do.
There is some severe language, also. There weren’t a lot of bad words left out of this one. There is no nudity, but lots of innuendo, some as glimpses into the depraved mind of our resident psychopath. There is some drinking, drunken carousing, lots of smoking and taking of prescription drugs.
This has been one of the most difficult films I have ever had to review. I am torn between this easily being one of the most brilliantly acted and directed movies I have ever seen ... and the fact that it’s just not enjoyable to watch.
I can’t say that anyone is going to “enjoy” seeing this movie. It is dark and depressing, and you are going to feel like you are a crazy person by the time you walk out of it. But, as a longtime Batman — and even Joker — fan, I can’t imagine a more fitting telling of the story of how such a twisted, sadistic monster ever came about.
I would say, if you are looking for a gut-wrenching, powerful story with unparalleled acting, then go see it. If you value your sanity, though ˘˘˘ probably steer clear. Either way, it should sweep all the awards shows, and deservedly so. I just don’t know that I could ever watch it again.
Overall, I give it a 7/10 for being just so powerful a film.
A 9.5 for acting and production. But, about a 2 for enjoyability.
This is definitely not for kids, the elderly, the faint of heart, or anyone who is impressionable or in danger of losing touch with reality.
Rating: a definite R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images
Run time: a crazy 122 minutes
Side note: Law enforcement around the country has been on high alert for this film, increasing their patrols and their presence at movie theaters. After seeing the movie, I realize this was not an overreaction.
Sadly, I expect that someone will be inspired to do something stupid after viewing it. I hope and pray that no one does, but I can guarantee that someone out there has been emboldened by what they just witnessed on screen.
If you do go see the movie, just be aware of what’s going on around you. Which is good advice for everyday living, anyway.
