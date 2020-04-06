Today I’m taking off my Master Gardener hat for a few minutes.
This is the strangest spring in memory. COVID-19, the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with all our plans and, for some, their livelihoods. Suddenly we all realize we are not in control. The compulsory slowing of our busy lives gives us time to contemplate. We are dependent on our Creator for everything we need. I am thankful for the things that are in place to help us cope and overcome this pandemic.
It is springtime and we’re reminded that the seasons change as always. The earth is renewed for another year and spending time outdoors, while maintaining distance from others, refreshes and calms us.
Technology is available that allows us to instantly communicate with our families scattered all over the globe and worship with our church families each Sunday. Grocery stores introduced pick-up services a couple of years ago that allow us to get food and supplies without setting foot in a public space.
Essential employees of private and government organizations are at work providing services so we can live comfortably and safely. Leaders are making hard decisions for our welfare. Medical workers face long hours, stressful conditions and risk their own health caring for the ill.
Let’s all give thanks and pray for these workers and leaders each day.
Bill and I are fortunate that our hobbies of fishing and gardening can be enjoyed safely during this time. Gardening’s benefits include exercise, connection with the natural world, stress relief and the satisfaction of producing vegetables, fruits and a beautiful landscape.
Gardening is a perfect activity for families and individuals at home. Aggie Horticulture has a schedule of videos and live broadcasts that share information about basic gardening. At 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday, there is a live show on the Aggie Horticulture Facebook page.
I hope you will make the most of this gift of quality time with your family. Soon things will return to “normal” and we will all have learned valuable life lessons from it. Take care and be well.
