I was at David Hicks‘ new location in downtown Lufkin for his first estate sale in the former Antique Mall and earlier the J.C. Penney building. I met Bobbie Schreber Walker. She said that her father and brother owned the Gulf station. She bought her wedding dress there in the J.C. Penney store. Her friend Nancy Naron was with her. Nancy Hicks said that she wanted to come eat fried fish next time we had a fish fry.
Thanks JM Chevrolet for flying the huge Texas flag. You are getting us ready for Honor Days for the Mary Hall Mantooth Daughters of the Republic of Texas: Texas Independence Day, March 2; Flag Day, Sam Houston’s birthday, Alamo Heroes Day, March 6; Goliad Heroes Day, March 27; and later, San Jacinto Day, April 21. The flag is beautiful.
Ann Watson, R.N., public health nurse educator at the Angelina County & Cities Health District, will be teaching free diabetic classes March 17-19 at the Health District classroom at 503 Hill St. Registration is required; deadline is March 10. Classes are limited and those who are interested must attend all three mornings from 10 a.m. to noon to get the full benefits of the program.
These educational classes are targeted to those living with diabetes, newly diagnosed or pre-diabetics. Those attending will learn about managing your food intake, preventing complications, monitoring daily medications and living a long, healthy life with proper management. This is an evidence-based program from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services. To pre-register for the class, call 633-0629 or email Ann at awatson@acchd.us.
I told Ty Shafer that you find out who your friends are when you have a groundbreaking in the rain. Many gathered to celebrate the start of renovations at Shafer Funeral Home.
Four years since they opened their doors, Shafer will soon have the largest funeral chapel between Houston and Dallas. Their current chapel seats 150 people, but they will extend that room by 30 feet, which will allow more than 320 people to be seated. They plan to extend the parking lot to allow double the size.
The fun part was getting everyone in the picture for the Chamber at the groundbreaking with shovels. Melvin Linton Sr. and I stayed at the side while the others and employees were in the picture. Melvin Linton Jr., Jim Alexander, Bubba Loggins, and employees Ty and Stephanie Shafer, Belinda Vanglahn, Ty Phillips, James Worley, the Rev. Marcos Elizondo, Dusty Pyle, Mary Carol Grimes, Sonia Segura and Jonah Juarez were playing in the loose dirt like little kids. Glad it was not mud. We are happy for the Shafers.
Tana Brown Weiss was in town to celebrate with her dad, Mayor Bob Brown, her mother Tony Brown‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Tony.
Hugh Anderson was in town from Dallas to visit his parents, Hugh and Linda Anderson, and to attend Alan Moore‘s cookout at the Moore Farm.
Eloise Rose New was born Feb. 13, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz. and 21 inches long. Her parents are Bethany and Eliot New and her siblings are Benjamin, Hamilton and Mary Catherine, all of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Karen and Jim Blanz of Florida, Carolyn New and the late Stanley New are grandparents.
Hope that you had a special Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air.
