Grandson Tyler Jumper, a senior right-handed pitcher for Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, enjoyed a breakout season after his junior year in 2019.
Among the honors he received were second team All-Region honors from D3baseball.com ... First-team all-state (VaSID) and first team all-conference ... Ranked in the top-25 nationally in ERA and walks and hits per innings pitched ... Led the staff in ERA (1.71) and was tied for 11th nationally in total appearances with 25 ... Finished season with a 7-0 record with 47 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work ... Did not allow an earned run and gave up just two runs in the first 15.2 innings of work more than 10 relief appearances ... Held opponents to a .186 batting average against for one of the finest single-season marks in program history.
Now his senior season has been canceled. He will have a year of eligibility but does not know if he will return after graduation.
Sparky and Linda Sparks were driving by our houses with their riding mower on their trailer and stopped. Julie had cut the Aspidistra leaves in her front flower bed and was raking them. Sparky unloaded his mower and mulched her leaves, then came to our front yard and mowed and went over to Rebecca West‘s front yard and mowed it. They had been to their farm in Houston County mowing and cleaning up for spring.
Tess Rowland, daughter of Kelly Rowland, is making virus masks. She made two for me.
Neighbor Scott Stubblefield had a hip replacement, not a knee replacement. I got my parts mixed up.
Ernest and I had stir fever and went to see the dogwood trees. We drove up U.S. Highway 69 to Jacksonville and they have the prettiest and largest dogwood tree at the light where Highway 175 intersects with Highway 69. We detoured to Palestine and onto U.S. Highway 84 into Rusk to see dogwoods along the Texas State Railroad. Bluebonnets were in a field (pasture) not on the road side where the Indian paint brush flowers were.
I found out that Winnie Graham passed away on March 14. She was in Houston when she died. They plan a memorial for her later when things get back to normal. Winnie wrote the book “Under the Blackgum Tree” and was working on a second book. She will be missed.
I mailed a package at the post office and met Maxie Kirkley and Darlene Henderson. We stayed 6 feet apart. Michael Maxey was up to his usual comments at the postal counter. Jolene Price was checking up after her shift behind the counter.
I made a stop by Abney & Sons and all were working. I saw all the Abneys, Paul, David, Tyler and Mickie Riddle. Jeff Abney waited on me. I needed paint for my wrought iron plant pole and something to keep the squirrels from digging in my fresh flower beds. Why don’t they dig when there are weeds?
Dr. Dan Spivey and son David Spivey were out walking on one of those pretty sunny days. I told Dr. Spivey that he needed a hat.
I was hungry for barbecue and Melvin “Cas” Durham had recommended Rhodes Backyard BBQ. They were between Cracker Barrel and Burger King on U.S. Highway 59/Whitehouse Drive.
The Lewis Rhodes family was working in the food truck and I got a brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, rib eye sandwich and fried macaroni and cheese bites. Missed the sausage and other sides. Their phone is 366-1829 if you want to call ahead. They are on Facebook.
Sorry that I do not have more news. Confined to home has me almost crazy, and I guess most of you are too. Going to be an ugly world when I cannot get my hair done on Fridays. Shelly, please wait for me to come back. Ernest even commented on the men being “shaggy” if they could not get a haircut.
