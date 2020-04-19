Dr. Kyle King felt very strongly about the need to protect our first responders, and the face shield design was his way to help. He worked with his personal 3D printer until he came up with a design the medical community approved of for their use and the use of others in need, like first responders. The shields went through the approval process for both hospitals, and it began to evolve from there. King could only produce one shield every couple of hours with his printer alone, so he reached out to Tim DiToro and Dr. Simon at Angelina College, Chris Smith with IT Enabled LLC, Robyn Segrest and Stephen Rhoades at Lufkin ISD, P.T. Walters at Hudson ISD, Heather Howell at Stephen F. Austin State University, Logan Smith and Ruth Oates with Lockheed Martin; Kevin Smithhart at Lufkin Printing Company and more. The response was overwhelming.
The shields themselves are ideally disposable. They are made of an ultra-thick, crystal clear, thermal laminate that is actually thicker than the floors in most hospitals. The face shields are designed to help prevent aerosols and splatter and reduce transmission to health care workers. Since his first design, King has been able to tweak the design to make it more friendly to mass production, and among all of their partners, they can produce 200 per day. To date they produced 650 from Friday to Tuesday. They have shared them with the hospitals’ ER, ICU, respiratory, anesthesiology, pulmonary care and radiology, physician’s offices, Hudson, Huntington and Lufkin police departments, the sheriff’s office, DPS officers and urgent care clinics. Numerous volunteers stepped up to help. The face shield design was originated by Walter’s design. Kyle tweaked the dental health care because he was the point for dental people. There had been a six-week delivery if ordered and then they were fabricated with help from social media. His goal had been to raise $1,000 and it was reached in three hours. That is what happens when the community comes together. Thanks to all who donated.
Kyle said this on Facebook “It’s hard not get emotional as I sit down to write this post. It started as a small dream, a wish, that I could help do something to flatten-the-curve. To protect those who save us. This community, this spirit, answered the call. There have been so many people over the past week that have given money and time.”
Kyle and his dad Ronnie King took a break and went turkey hunting and were social distancing.
I have the Panther football schedule for 2020. First game is Aug. 28 with Tyler Lee there; Sept. 4 with Nacogdoches here; Sept. 11 with Magnolia West there; Sept. 18 with Magnolia here; Sept. 25 with New Caney Porter there; Oct. 2 with New Caney will be homecoming here; Oct. 9 with College Station there; Oct. 16 is the open week; Oct. 23 with Cleveland here; Oct. 30 with Caney Creek there; Nov. 6 with Waller here. We need to pray that we will be in the clear for football season since we have lost so many things to the NOVID 19 virus.
I was walking into Brookshire Brothers and the stocker boy that usually says “God Bless You” was getting buggies from the lot. He didn’t see me and I told him that I needed to hear him. He then said “God Bless You” and I told him that I needed that. The other boys were handing cards counting people in the store and wiping buggies. All are being helpful in this stressful time. Thanks to all that are helping us stay safe.
Linda and Sparky Sparks‘ riding mower was in the shop and Rocky went and mowed their yard while Julie picked up sticks, pine cones, sweet gum balls and trash. From there he went to mow Linda’s mother Charlene Lively‘s yard. The day before, Rocky mowed our front and back, his yard and Rebecca West‘s front. He loves his John Deere mower.
Now Sparky’s mower is repaired, he mowed our yard and the Morris’ yard. Thanks, Sparky. Seems Linda Sparks has him programed on his days off.
Verna Griffith found a picture from 1977 of my mother, Annie Jewel Royle, and her Class of 1927 50th reunion and sent it to me.
Dorothy Brock wished us a Happy Easter.
Hope that your Easter was good. Ours was quiet with church on video and we ate with Julie and Rocky.
