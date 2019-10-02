There are lots of things I love about fall: cooler weather, deer season, leaves turning colors, but most of all FOOTBALL! This means tailgating!
I remember the smells of being on the field, the sound of the pads and helmets colliding and the locker room bragging. I am a fan, or at least I thought I was. My better half surpasses any painted-up flag-waving fan you will ever see in the stands at a football game.
This being said, game day is a big deal around this house. We like to go all out. Here are a few ideas next time you take the “Ole Smoky” to the ball field to cook and kick back a few with friends.
Barbecue Shrimp and Sausage Kabobs
Ingredients
1 pound shrimp pealed and devained
1 package link sausage
Preheat grill to 350 degrees.
Make sure the grill grates are clean.
Cut sausage into about 1-inch slices (the same thickness as the shrimp).
Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.
Place shrimp in a bowl.
Add sausage, olive oil and barbecue seasoning, toss to combine.
Tuck the sausage slices in the “C” curve of the shrimp, thread them on the skewers.
Grill over medium-high heat until shrimp are opaque and cooked through.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches (The smokey taste takes this to a whole new level)
12-inch Italian bread loaf
12 slices Swiss cheese
12 slices thinly sliced ham
1 tablespoon spicy brown or Dijon mustard
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 clove minced garlic
Place bread on several sheets of foil that has been sprayed with cooking oil.
Using a bread knife, slice loaf in half.
In a small bowl, stir together butter, garlic and Worcestershire sauce.
Use a kitchen brush to coat the bread slices with butter mixture, both inside and around the outside of bread.
Slather inside with mustard
In between the bread halves, layer the cheese and ham.
Seal up foil around the loaf and grill on medium heat for about 20 minutes on an outdoor barbecue grill, turning frequently until cheese is melted and bread toasted.
To serve, open packet carefully to let steam out, then cut sandwich into slices.
Grilled Mexican Street Corn
1/4 cup Mexican crema
2 cloves garlic, finely minced or pressed
vegetable oil, for brushing
5 or 6 ears of fresh corn, keep husk on, but remove silk
1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
2 limes, juiced
chili powder or cayenne powder for sprinkling as desired
fresh cilantro
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
Brush grill grates with oil, add the corn to the grill, and cook for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until corn is as cooked as desired; rotate corn a quarter turn every couple of minutes to ensure even cooking.
Remove corn from grill, pull back husks and evenly brush all ears with the crema mixture. (I brush very liberally; if you don’t you will likely have some left over), and either sprinkle with the cheese or add the cheese to a shallow bowl and dredge the corn through the cheese.
Evenly squirt with lime juice and sprinkle with chili powder and/or cayenne powder to taste.
Optionally garnish with cilantro and serve immediately. Corn is best warm and fresh but extra can be cut off the ears with a sharp knife and stored airtight in a bowl in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cheese and Honey Bourbon
Caramel sauce
Salted Bourbon Caramel Sauce:
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons honey bourbon (I used Jack Daniels Honey whiskey)
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Peaches:
8 ounces mascarpone cheese
1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
3 to 4 freestone peaches
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high heat. Pour sugar and water in a sauce pot. Bring to a rapid simmer over medium heat and swirl (don’t stir) the mixture until the sugar is dissolved.
Without stirring, let simmer until the color changes to light brown, about 5 minutes, then turn off heat. Slowly stir in cream until combined. Add bourbon and salt and stir until smooth. Set aside until needed.
In a bowl, stir to combine mascarpone and vanilla beans. Set aside till needed.With a knife, slice the peaches in half and discard the seeds. Lightly brush the flesh with butter to prevent sticking to the grill. Place cut side down on the grill for 3 to 5 minutes until the peaches are warmed and lightly scorched.
Fill the peaches with a large spoonful of the vanilla mascarpone and place on a serving platter or in individual bowls.
If the bourbon caramel sauce is too thick, reheat it slightly on low heat until it returns to the right consistency. Spoon caramel over the peaches and serve. Store any remaining salted bourbon caramel sauce in the refrigerator for up to a week.
The biggest tip for any tailgating venture if you’re doing it away from home, is prep every thing ahead of time. If you need to heat things keep an old pan you can throw on the grill. I did this to reheat the caramel sauce for the peaches. Hope you try this out, let me know if you do. Go Pack!
