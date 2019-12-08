Our family swapped Christmas wish lists last week. I always struggle with what to put on that list. I certainly don’t put items that I’d buy regularly. I like to make the suggestions to be a little nicer, something I wouldn’t spend my own money normally, right?
For the past few years, I’ve written about some gifts for the gardener or that one who spends time outside working in the yard. Let’s talk about some nicer gifts for the gardener.
Mayhaws are a favorite native fruiting tree that should work in any landscape with enough space. Give it plenty of sunlight and don’t worry about it not growing in a swamp. The mayhaw will do just fine in the yard on well-drained soil. Do a little research online and you’ll find some selected varieties of this local gem.
Blackberries are native and typically easy to grow. And if you object to the thorns, rest assured that there are several great varieties that are indeed thorn-less. As a bonus, look for some of the “Prime” varieties that yield fruit in the early summer and now in the fall.
Citrus trees are being developed for our area. Some Satsumas, the Meyer lemon and others are well worth considering. Be sure to select those that can withstand temperatures down to 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. I say that because I am not a fan of any tree that must be brought in and protected from the winter. Select appropriately and you can plant them in the ground and not have to worry about protecting them.
Let it be said that I am a big fan of gift cards. I know, I know, they are a little impersonal. However, let me suggest getting a gift certificate from a local nursery, you’ll be sure to support a local business and guarantee your loved one will get a well-adapted plant.
For the cook and beginning gardener, a small rosemary plant in a pot that is trimmed like a Christmas tree is nice place to start. Rosemary doesn’t need a lot of watering. It can instantly make a savory addition to home-cooked meals and then can be easily transplanted into a sunny location outside. You gift that and you just may encourage better eating and a healthy gardening hobby.
True gardeners most likely know all about “pass-along-plants.” I’ve been able to give away several bulb varieties to friends over the years.
Garden structures such as fire pits, fancy birdhouses or an obelisk may be a fine addition to the landscape, and certainly won’t need any maintenance.
Quality tools are always a good option. I know that all too well as, I confess, I’ve bought one of the lower quality rakes, shovels, hoes or whatever. It won’t last and will only add to the frustration when it does break.
Quality tools command top prices, but provide years of service. Felco pruners and loppers are for the serious gardener. True, they’ll command a price tag of almost $50, but oh, my, they are made strong and are of outstanding quality.
For older gardeners that do have a full landscape and garden, but are having troubles working outside, there are several rolling seats, kneeling cushions and other aids to make tending to plants easier.
Finally, I think of gardeners as lifelong learners. My current favorite gardening books are ‘’Plant Propagation’’ from The American Horticultural Society edited by Alan Toogood.
Another favorite of mine is ‘’Heirloom Gardening in the South’’ by William Welch and Greg Grant. My interest in history and horticulture are both found in this great read.
Identification books are popular ones on my bookshelf. Though it’s a little technical, ‘’Trees, Shrubs, & Woody Vines of East Texas’’ by Elray Nixon has solved many a local “what is this plant” question. It was a little pricey. A lower cost book is ‘’Trees of East Texas’’ by Robert Vines.
Wander the aisles in our local nurseries and ask what’s been a favorite. Consider what tools are worn out and think of the additions that help your gardener enjoy the garden and landscape even more.
And if I don’t see you soon, happy Christmas shopping.
