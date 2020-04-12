A while back, I saw a picture of a large potato piled high with delicious looking ingredients, and the credit went to The Spud Too. So, of course, I had to check them out for myself.
The Spud on Chestnut Street and The Spud Too on West Frank Avenue have a large menu with multiple options of spuds, both giant and mini, and other items like nachos and desserts.
I chose four giant spuds and a piece of pecan pie and carrot cake.
The No. 14 consisted of ham, cheese, sour cream and chives, resulting in a great flavor that was savory, light and mildly sweet. The ham was tender and diced, and the potato was perfectly cooked. The sour cream and chives did well to smooth the flavor out for a rounded experience.
The No. 3 had a fantastic flavor both warm and sweet. The barbecue meat, cheese and chives were a great combo with impressive quality. The cheese was a thick layer sitting on the well-cooked meat, and made for a delicious layered experience even when mixed together.
The No. 21 consisted of pulled pork, onion, pickles, jalapeños and barbecue sauce. I was more impressed with this number than the previous barbecue option because of the ingredient combinations. The pulled pork was excellently cooked and flavored. The pairing of the savory, sour and spicy made for a flavor-blasted experience.
The No. 20, however, was my ultimate favorite. The warm and creamy gravy mixed well with the peppery, spicy flavors from the fried chicken and jalapeños. I also couldn’t help but add bacon bits.
The No. 20 flavor was by far my favorite for its smooth and lasting impression.
The pecan pie and carrot cake were both pretty delicious, as well. The pecan pie was my favorite. Its subtle sweetness and sugar-crusted pecans mixed well without being overly indulgent. The carrot cake was good but pretty dense. I enjoyed the icing on that piece more than anything.
Overall, The Spud Too is impressive for its killer low prices and rounded quality. The potatoes were each moist and well buttered, and each ingredient was high-quality. Their master on flavor spoke of years of experience experimenting and perfecting.
The Spud Too is at 1606 W. Frank Ave. in Lufkin and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Spud is at 1001 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.