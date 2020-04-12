Julie and Steven Slusher had good news. Their 26-year-old son, Jeffrey Mark Slusher, is in his last semester at the University of Texas Law School and was named a 2020 Chancellor for the Law School.
The ceremony should have been April 7, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus. They sign their names and hometowns in the Chancellors’ book. Jeff did some research and Lufkin has had only three others before him. They are listed as such: K.W. Denman (1912-inaugural class), John S. Reddick (1921), Howell Cobb III (1979) Jeffrey Slusher (2020).
Since 1912, Chancellors has been the Law School’s most prestigious honor society, recognizing the 16 law students who have achieved the highest-grade point averages in their class through their second year. The society exists only at the University of Texas Law School and is more selective than national programs such as the Order of the Coif.
Jeff was scheduled to take the bar exam in July but is awaiting a new date due COVID-19 and he has been hired by Vinson and Elkins Law Firm in Dallas.
Last Saturday, Jeff proposed to Terra Brockway and Facetimed the family all with the good news.
Jeff is a hometown Lufkin boy — LHS class of 2012, Texas A&M class of 2016 and UT Law class of 2020. His parents are Steven and Julie Slusher, Grandparents are: Charlene Cortines and the late Martin Cortines, Marvin and Patsy Slusher.
This “stay at home” has been hard. Thanks to son-in-law Rocky Morris and my grandchildren for introducing me to the HDMI cable that makes things from my laptop seen on my TV from YouTube. I was able to watch the free from Andrew Lloyd Webber “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from 2000 that starred Donny Osmond.
This next week “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be free. It is the 2012 version. Go to “The Show Must Go On” on YouTube and it will show them.
I remember years ago, Chan Harris starred in ‘‘Jesus Christ Superstar’’ overseas in 1997 in South Korea. He was the first foreigner to work as an actor in Korean language theaters and the first foreigner to win “a best actor” award in Korean theater. I lost contact when his mother Mary Juan Harris moved to Austin.
Suddenlink is offering free Showtime for the Month of April. I might have to look at their movies.
How do two people, a dryer and washer lose mates to five socks?
We saw the I.D. Fairchild State Forest on state Highway 84 in Cherokee County on our dogwood drive. I lived in Mrs. Fairchild‘s garage apartment on Raguet when Julie was born. Did not know that the Fairchild name went that far.
Thomas and JoAnn Anderson got an email from Judy Ryman Holmes Saturday. She said. “What an absolutely delightful experience I had reading your two Huckleberry Finn books, ‘Gone Fishing’ and ‘All Grown Up’ that I received at our 60th Class Reunion October 19, 2019. Thomas, I want to share your books with several friends who are our age, Jo Ann ... Ann Walker Harris, Carole Guthrie, Oneida Wittliff Rigney and John Estes. A friend from Marshall wants to read them too. Also, they will be on their way to Carolyn Murrell McMahon in Connecticut.”
This restriction of “sheltering at home” has given us the opportunity to do things I have wanted to do for ages. There were many names and places Judy recognized in the stories of downtown Lufkin, such as Abrams, Genevieve and Sam Robinson. Judy said. “I guess you can tell I loved reading the books and feel like I have had a real review of why I wouldn’t trade growing up in Lufkin for any amount of money.
“I’m thankful for having friends who did live ‘out in the country’ so I had a better rounded growing up.” Unfortunately, Thomas does not have any more books for sale. Both are out of print. However, he does have a few for loan.
Good news: Shirley Ware was able to have knee-replacement surgery on Monday before the surgeries were canceled. She is home and recuperating with help from her daughter, Margaret Tjossem from Montrose, Colorado.
Take care and let this be a special Easter season for all. Keep the world in our prayers.
