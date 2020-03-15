“The Invisible Man” is the story of Cecilia, trying to break free of the clutches of her abusive husband, the groundbreaking scientist in the field of optics, Adrian. As she hides out at a friend’s house, the news reaches her that Adrian has committed suicide.
But, as she finally begins to breathe a sigh of relief, she starts to get the feeling that an unseen force is messing with her life. Can these strange coincidences mean that Adrian is tormenting her from beyond the grave, or is Cecilia losing her mind?
Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, this remake of the classic Universal monster gives the age-old story a modern technological upgrade.
The clever visual effects and sound were used with much success to make the viewer truly feel the tension of not being able to see where the next attack is coming from. The audience is truly just as blind as the characters in the story, which makes the tension more personal.
The plot had plenty of holes and the problems could all have been quickly solved, had this been real life, but this was a fun retelling of the story that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia. Her performance was a little difficult to buy at first, but her descent into madness as she is set up for crime after crime is convincing.
Aldis Hodge was likable as her awful police detective friend, even though he refused to ever help her in any way. Storm Reid played his adorable daughter, and she was a delight to watch, as well. The movie was well cast, even though the performances weren’t terribly memorable.
The film is quite violent. There is lots of fighting, stabbing, shootings and plenty of people beaten mercilessly, with a fair amount of spurting blood and dead bodies. They didn’t shy away from bad language either, using just about every word in the book.
There is no nudity and no real innuendo at all. There is a tiny bit of drinking and some people being drugged with medication.
Even though the movie wasn’t very scary, it did keep you tense from start to finish, wondering what would happen next. The plot is predictable, and there are no surprises.
It’s not going to be the movie of the year, but it was a decent way to spend a couple of hours. The film would have been much more enjoyable, honestly, if I had never seen the trailer.
Once again, the two-minute trailer tells the entire story, giving away any possible secret that could have been waiting for the unsuspecting audience. I hate that the marketing geniuses can ruin an entire movie by giving everything away in the preview, but that is the way things are done most of the time these days.
Even though I walked in with the story already spoiled, I sure didn’t have any problem making my popcorn disappear while I watched it.
I can easily see that it deserves a 5/10.
This movie is not suitable for kids, but should be fine for teens and adults.
Rating: R for strong bloody violence and language
Run time: 110 minutes
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
