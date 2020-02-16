“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’’ is the story of Harley Quinn and her attempt to stay alive in Gotham City after the Joker breaks up with her, nullifying her associated immunity due to the entire city being afraid of him.
Since she has spent the last several years crossing all the wrong people, it’s open season on Ms. Quinn. When the biggest, baddest gangster in town, the infamous Black Mask, sets his sights on her, Harley will have to track down a valuable treasure that was stolen by a young pickpocket. Unfortunately, there are several more women looking for her, to try to protect her from the bad guys.
When the kid starts to grow on Harley, will she turn her over to save her own skin? Or will she and the girls team up to take on Gotham’s seedy underbelly?
While not a direct sequel of “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey” takes the same character and finds her in an all-new comedic adventure. The story is whimsical and silly, trading in the dark superhero action of “Suicide Squad” for DC Comic’s best attempt to cash in on the success of Marvel’s “Deadpool.”
Unfortunately, DC’s desperate attempt at an all-female, diversified “Deadpool” rip-off misses the mark in every way.
Except the extreme vulgarity. They pretty much nailed that one.
There were moments of greatness. Sometimes, they would break in with amazing, John Wick-quality action that would get you hyped up and give you hope. Two minutes later, they would rip that tiny sliver of hope out of your popcorn butter-soaked hands and remind you of the catastrophe that you paid money to watch.
Margot Robbie returns as the spunky, twisted Harley Quinn. I actually like her bubbly, eccentric version of the lovable little psycho. She is just not enough to carry her own movie, though, and should be nothing more than a comedic sidekick.
She is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the tough and deadly Huntress, who we didn’t get to see nearly enough of. Rosie Perez was decent as Detective Montoya, who had way more of a spotlight than her normally background character deserved. Jurnee Smollett-Bell was the forgettable Black Canary, who could have been played by anyone. She was in no way memorable. Ewan McGregor was the crooked and strange Black Mask. His performance was all over the place, with no theme whatsoever, and utterly useless. It was difficult to care about any of the characters, or their possible demises.
This film is very violent. Expect plenty of graphic deaths by shooting, explosions, brutal fights, stabbings, throats slit and faces cut off. They really went for it on the language as well. They embraced their “R” rating with open arms, even getting kids in on the debauchery. (Yay! My favorite!)
There was no nudity, but expect some revealing clothing and plenty of innuendo. There was also lots of drinking and drug use involved.
The point of “Birds of Prey” was obvious from the first moment: applaud female empowerment, showcase diversity and remind everyone that all men, everywhere, are absolute monsters. Not only are the women the only tough, capable, intelligent people in the film — every male human in the picture is absolutely awful, sexist and demeaning in every way possible. Which is actually an accurate look into the mindset of today’s society.
Although there were brief glimpses of magic, the huge pile of garbage that was 90% of this movie far overshadowed it.
I give it a generous 4/10, and that’s only because I’m a longtime fan of the comics.
This film is most certainly not for children — in any way. Older teens and adults might chuckle once or twice, but only if they are easily entertained by Robbie prancing around.
Rating: a strong R for violence and language, and sexual and drug material
Run time: a long 109 minutes
Side note: They even went so far as to copy Deadpool’s end credit scene from his first movie. So, if you want to hear it again in Harley’s voice ... stick around after the show.
