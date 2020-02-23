Sonic was born on a distant planet, imbued with the power of incredible speed. At a young age, he soon realizes that bad guys will try to capture this power and use it for themselves. He is given a bag full of coins that can magically transport him from place to place, such as Earth, safely away from the villains chasing him.
Sonic lived among us humans for years, until he accidentally attracts the attention of the evil Dr. Robotnik. Should Sonic continue to hide his powers and run from the bad guys? Or should he embrace his amazing abilities and use them to keep his human friends, and his home, safe?
When the first trailer for “Sonic” dropped, the studio wanted to change him from the cartoony video game character he had always been. The results were nothing short of nightmarish.
I never thought I would say these words, but thank goodness for internet trolls. The online community quickly let Hollywood know what they thought of them changing their beloved Sega Genesis spokesman.
The filmmakers had to delay the release of the movie while they went back and completely redid everything they had already finished. The resulting character design is much closer to the iconic blue hedgehog that generations of gamers have come to know and love.
The premise of “Sonic” is much like so many other kids’ movies, but they told his story in a fresh and interesting way that wasn’t just a transparent rip-off of the classic coin collecting games.
The visuals were bright and colorful, fun and gorgeous. They included all our favorite moments and sound effects from the games, but used them in such a way that they weren’t so “on the nose” as to be insulting. Instead, it was a fun little Easter egg hunt to watch and listen to see what you could discover throughout the film.
The slow motion moments (which were, admittedly, stolen from the ‘‘X-Men’’ films, but you really won’t mind) were some of the funniest and most fun parts of the movie.
James Marsden took the lead, playing the same exact role he always plays. In fact, seeing as how this film was very much like the movie “Hop,” I suppose it’s appropriate that he played pretty much the exact same role he did in that one.
Jim Carrey was his usual zany self as the evil villain, bent on stealing the blue speedster’s power. Ben Schwartz did a good job as the voice of Sonic. He was very similar to the voice we have all come to know for Sonic, while not trying to steal the spotlight. Everyone else was forgettable filler, but they were exactly what you expect from such a movie.
There is the expected amount of violence to be found. The bad guys try their best to capture/destroy Sonic. Expect lots of explosions, car chases, some fighting and lots of property damage. None of this is graphic or bloody, of course, not even the chase down a busy street that must have resulted in hundreds dead and injured, but we are just supposed to not notice that part.
There was a little bit of mild, but completely unnecessary, language. Sonic is naked, except for his tube socks and red shoes, but there isn’t any other innuendo or sexy stuff. Expect some bathroom humor, though.
There is a surprising amount of drinking to be found, one big bar fight scene is even one of the better parts of the film, but it’s not supposed to be a big deal.
After the initial trailer, my expectations for ‘‘Sonic the Hedgehog’’ were low. I am proud to say that the end result was much better than I expected, though. What a pleasant surprise.
It was a lot of fun to revisit one of my favorite childhood video game characters in such a fresh and interesting way. No doubt, this isn’t the last time we will see Sonic on the big screen. And, judging by the tickets sales, Sega will be collecting our coins even quicker than the lightning fast hedgehog would.
I give it an 8/10.
Safe for all ages, especially those who have spent hours collecting rings all over the Green Hill Zone.
Rating: PG for action, violence, rude humor and some language
Run time: 100 fun minutes that went by super fast (pun intended)
Side note: Stay tuned through the end of the credits for a sneak peak of where Sonic’s adventures will take him next. No doubt, he has lots more Tails to tell (hint, hint).
