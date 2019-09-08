The Angelina Master Gardeners will hold their Fall Native Plant Sale starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Angelina Farmers Market.
They will have native and edible plants, ferns, grasses, ground covers, perennials, shrubs, vines and trees, as well as citrus, fruit trees and herbs. Be sure to get there early. They sell out fast.
We tailgated with Ben Moore, who brought the Moore Brothers’ Construction cooker to Abe Martin Stadium. His cookers were: Lindsay Taylor, Ronnie Robinson, Steve Hall, Todd Stafford and Scott Ross. All enjoyed hamburgers and hot dogs.
Some in the crowd were: Jill and Scotty West with Landon and Evan, who ran on the field with the Little Panthers. Also on the field were Becca and Hall Henderson‘s George and Charlie. We missed the little girls go around the track with the Panther Pride.
The LHS Panther twirlers are: seniors: Verania Martinez and Serenity King (head majorette); juniors: Kaylie Kruk, Morgan Wagnone, Abbey Lantis, Erica Bitner, Jessica Bitner and Kennedy Kindred; sophomores: Rylie Clifton, Sandra Hernandez, Raegan Redmon, Evelyn Castillo, Dana Saleh, Jailyn Escalera and Amirah Barlow; freshmen: Halli Kruse, Jeslin Koruth and Kaylin Rutledge.
Drum majors are Verania Martinez and Kaelin Morris. Kendall Gay is the LHS twirling sponsor.
Oscar Dillahunty took Ernest and me to the Angelina Brewing Company for lunch last week. I enjoyed the chicken bacon ranch wrap and salad and the guys had hamburgers. I tried the flights, which are samples of four craft beers. Crockett’s Revenge, Lufkin Lights, Moon and Magnolias and Lager.
It was a fun experience and we saw Mark and Callie Hicks come in for lunch. Julie and I went one afternoon and she had one of the burgers. It was so big that she had to eat it with a fork because it was double meat. If you want a single patty, you have to order the kids’ burger. I had the cheese curds and the good sauce.
The 1959 Lufkin High School 60th Class Reunion is Oct. 19. A complimentary brunch will be at the home of Charles and Beverly Kent at 10 a.m., followed by dinner at Ralph & Kacoos at 6 p.m.
The reunion committee consists of Mary Ann Doyle, Lynda Melton, Beverly Kent, Jo Ann Anderson, Nell Hill, Susan Dickens and Linda Martin.
The Lufkin Dance Club’s monthly dance will be Friday at the SPJST Lodge. Dance time is 7-10 p.m. Entertainment will be “The Glenn Lenderman Band.” Come join us and show your school pride with dance theme “Alma Mater.” Wear your “school colors,” T-shirts, letter jackets — your choice.
Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Come join your friends and meet new friends. You are guaranteed a great evening. Everyone is invited.
Roger Spain, son of Elizabeth and the late Sidney Spain, is getting married to Anna Rutkowski on Oct. 13 at the Spain home in Tyler. They live in Roselle, Illinois. They will leave Oct. 15 for a trip to Greece with our minister’s travel group.
Jodie and Jimmy Tinkle celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family and help from all of their children. Jay and Mindy brought the ribs, vegetables and salad. Di and Jon had a sheet cake all decorated for the anniversary celebration.
The table was set with china, crystal, roses and was a festive setting. They even had champagne to celebrate. Jodie calls her villages a “memory village.” Di helped put them up last Thanksgiving and Jodie is still enjoying them. It is relaxing, she says, to have her coffee and remember things from the different houses in the scenes.
On Tuesday, Ernest met Dr. Peter Ross for the third time at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. This time it was for a partial knee replacement. He came through fine and was a good boy to his nurses.
Thanks to those on what I call Calder I for taking care of him — from the nurses, CNA’s, therapists and all others that had a hand in making his stay a pleasant one. He even bragged on the food. Thanks, CHI.
We had visits in the waiting room with Carolyn Cerbo, Mariellen and Pat Day. Later, Oscar Dillahunty and Mayor Bob Brown came for a visit with Ernest.
I had an appointment with Dr. Kedia and met Helen Montes and her son Kevan Mericle. You never know who is going to recognize me, and I have to be careful. Kevan said his mom reads my column every Sunday. Thanks, Helen. Hope you got a good report on your son.
On You Panthers. Friday night at the Longview game, I was impressed to almost tears that our Panthers stood with their “L” held high and sang the school song in front of the home fans. Thanks, boys, for your good plays. We are behind you all the way. Go Pack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.