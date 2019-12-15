Maci Jan Moore, daughter of Kelley and David Moore, graduated on Dec. 7 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. She has accepted a position at UT Southwestern in Dallas in the Emergency Department. She completed a clinical rotation there this last semester. The family celebrated at Eddie V’s in Austin with Kelley’s parents, Kimberly, Aaron and Harper Graham, and Joe and Laurie McCleskey. We are proud of you, Maci.
Raniece Isenberg has retired from framing after 25 years at Grizzly’s. They will replace the framing space with Montana Silversmiths jewelry. Sharon Adams was surprised on her birthday last Friday, Dec. 6 by her dancing friends in Rusk. They had balloons and really did surprise her. Maxey Kirkley will turn over his afternoon dances to Eddie Johnson from Kirbyville.
Oscar Dillahunty took us to Mr. Ray’s Food Court and Bobby Nichols was at the next table. He perked up when he heard Ernest say “jewelry.” He owns Lufkin Jewelry on the Square and had made an LP charm for me. He told us that Duncan Cavanaugh checks in with him weekly.
I had the “crud” again and missed the Gala at the MET, the Lighting of Rudolph, the Lighting of the Mansion in Huntington and Christmas parade. Seems like all were fun and well attended.
The CASA Home Tour put me in the Christmas spirit. Thanks to all that helped and opened their homes to the crowd of attendees.
Houses that were opened were Leeanne and Hunter Haglund, Blaire (Booker) and husband Matthew Craven, Peggy and Jimmie Berry, Rebecca and Sam Brightwell and the Texas Forestry Museum, where we had a group picture with 360 Media of East Texas and food catered by Texas Custom Catering. We even got some “reindeer food.” We missed the routine by the LHS majorettes.
After the tour Carolyn New, Rocky and Julie Morris, Linda Sparks, Ernest and I went to Morales. We saw Sue and Jack Gorden, who had just returned from Pennsylvania.
SPJST’s monthly dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday. Come celebrate the Christmas season with good fellowship and fun, beginning with a covered dish dinner at 7 p.m. Everyone invited. Members $6, non-members $8.
We drove through the Living Nativity at the First Christian Church and saw the Biblical characters plus Santa and Mrs. Claus and the elves.
Carolyn New and her red poodle Ruby were in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Thanksgiving with son Eliot and Bethany New, Benjamin (7½), Hamilton (almost 6) and Mary Catherine (3½), plus Hilary and Jason Howard with their children Cora, Wesley and Helen.
Carolyn was gone for nine days and enjoyed the hotel pool, the beach, deep sea fishing, where the children caught tuna and other fish that they cooked two nights for fish tacos. The highlight was a Christmas pageant at the First Baptist Church with Santa at the end. She said it was strange that dogs are not allowed on the beach but smokers are.
Karah and Todd Stracener went to New York City for a belated 40th birthday for Todd from Karah, who planned all of the activities. They enjoyed the 9/11 Museum, Macy’s and had brunch at Tavern on the Green. They had a busy five days.
Steve McCoy had a retirement party at Corrigan City Hall. Ernest rode with Kirk Tareilo to celebrate with Steve, who had been the District Forester with RMS out of Livingston.
Ernest went into CHI Memorial on Tuesday for his fourth surgery since March 2019. Dr. Peter Ross was the surgeon that removed the bursa on his right knee. Nurse Tina McDonald helped in the operating room. Karah Stracener was his admitting nurse. We were able to come home and be an outpatient. As we were leaving the hospital, Candy Wadsworth came and visited.
Julie sat with him while I went to the Junior League of Lufkin Holiday Party at the Museum of East Texas. Becca Chance and Rita Rush were the sustainers at the refreshment table serving a poinsettia drink. The hors d’oeuvres were catered by Kate Rudasill with Brookshire Brothers.
At our table were Patti Smithhart, Donna Spore, Thalia Tierney, Carol Bradley, Nancy Moore, Carolyn Beavers, Tina Turner and Angie Roper. Sally Hogue was the designated driver for Nancy Moore and me.
Sydney White will have Christmas at her newly remodeled home for parents, Patricia and Freddie White, and sister, Courtney.
Stacie Rose was table-hopping meeting everyone. She whispered to me where I would have heard her voice.
