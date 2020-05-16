Congratulations to Lufkin Panther Band drum majors for 2020-21 Abbey Lantis and Joel Sarmiento. Head majorette is: Jessica Bitner; twirlers are: Amirah Barlow, Erica Bitner, Kayteen Carreon, Evelyn Castillo, Rylie Clifton, Jailyn Escalera, Makenna Hankins, Sandra Hernandez, Abigail Kerr, Jeslin Koruth, Kaylie Kruk, Abbey Lantis, Mackenzie Madden, Reagan Redmon, Kaylin Rutledge and Dana Saleh. Kendall Gay is the twirling sponsor for LHS.
Lufkin Middle School drum majors are: Kelsey Garcia and Miley McHaney. LMS Band majorettes: Emily Castillo, Sara Garcia, Brynn Jones, Lila Knapp, Lucy Lantis, Miley McHaney, Maddie Minter, Brianna Rohweder and Cheyanne Smith. Their sponsor is Diane Elliott Minter.
Congratulations to Lufkin Panther Pride drill team Capt. Blayre Brent. Lieutenants are Madison Crisp, America Diaz, Marshaylin Martin, Brooke Randolph and Mikayla Spillman. Others are: Chloe Camp, Presley Cook, Savanna Durham, Cierra Giles, Hannah Havard, Madison Johnson, Delaney Koonce, Allyson Lea, Jennifer Perez, Kayla Roberts, Tangela Ross, Ashley Silva, Briley Stephens and Addyson Soderquist. Johnna Walker is the director and Caron Cook is assistant director for Panther Pride and JV Drill.
Congratulations to the 2020-21 LHS junior varsity drill team members: Emily Awtrey, Hayley Caldera, Anjelica Cleary, Guiovana Cuellar, Chanel Finley, Meagan Gomes, Mia Guerrero, Kimberly Guiterrez, Kenady Hathorn, Ashley Hernandez Rojo, Mylah Lee, Natalie Limon, Macy McManus, Agustina Mezzano, Naima Miller, Laci-Lynn Myers, Leslie Orta, Gracie Prince, Ariela Revia, Daisy Reyes, Maritza Rios, Kylie Stewart, Isabella Skye Wycokoff and Emily Zheng. Debbie Hemphill is the JV Director.
Lufkin Middle School drill team members are: Brianna Adame, Makenzie Anthony, Zaelynn Bagby, Ava Bradley, Savannah Brightwell, Raeonna Card, Alanna Carrizales, Ja’Mariya Colter, Morgan Greak, Calissa Hart, Anesia Hernandez, Crista Hernandez, Krisma Herrera, Kyleigh Horn, Shariah Jackson, Marlee Jones, Destiny Judalet, Stephanie Martinez, Aaliyah Maxie, Daisy Moran, Guinevere Nelson Graves, Monique Rico, Xiomara Rodriguez, Cadence Smith, Skyler Smith, Maria Sosa-Lira and Verenice Villegas. Casey Adams is the Middle School drill team director.
LHS varsity cheerleaders for 2020-21 are: Caroline McDaniel, Aubrey Lindsey, Madelyn Boudreaux, Jayme Cates, Adisen Massie, KiMya Hageon, Ryleigh Mills, Emily Meshell, Tameiah Lewis, Lexie Foley, CiNya Berry, Desirae Giles, Stori Thomas, Tiana Sparks, Ragan McDuffie, KeAndria Hooper, Madison Durant, Lily Bassin, Aalyra Agent and Chloe Williams. Mascots are: Bella Aldred and Shakiya Henry.
Junior varsity cheerleaders are: Mattie Nicholson, Miranda Dudley, Iyonna Card, Chelsey Meyers, Claire Berry, Tania De La Torre, Emma Walker, ReUana Malone, Maddie Tatum, Abagail Morton, Analicia Enriquez, Emani Wilkinson and Cate Barrett.
Freshman cheerleaders at LHS are: Rishona Mopur, KeAsiah Coleman, Danica Barrera, Leah Harris, Charlotte Deaton, Branya Pennington, Zahra Martinez, Avery Bassin, Aniya Williams, Analise DelToro, Alex Guerrero, Ashley Calamaco, Paola Segura, Kaitlyn Williams, Lorressa Garcia, Madison Greak, Morgan Armstrong and Lendsey Ortega. Their director is Kirstie Russell.
The Doug Russell Family: Doug, Mary, Alannah, Emory, Hunter, Kirstie and Kyler spent a week at their house at Crystal Beach during the quarantine.
Reagan Jordan is flying her TCU flag with parents Emily and Art Jordan. Reagan graduated from TCU with her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She will report to work on July 13 to UT Southwestern Medical Center in the Emergency Room. Maci Moore is working in the same ER. TCU plans an Aug. 8 graduation to walk the stage. The Pinning Ceremony will be later.
Josef Harris, son of Elisa and Marty Harris, graduated from North Texas University a year early.
Emily Stafford, daughter of Linda and Todd Stafford, graduated from Texas A&M in their five-year professional program in accounting, where she received her BBA in accounting and masters’ in financial management in five years. She had a 4.0 GPA in her Bachelor’s of Accounting.
Emily had her cap and gown and diplomas mailed to her. The graduates’ names were on the Jumbotron at Kyle Field and it was videoed so the students could see their name on the screen. She will work for KPMG Accounting in Houston. She has taken the first two parts to the CPA exam and passed. The last two have been postponed for a later date.
Her sister Sarah Stafford Hood graduated from Texas A&M in 2017 and passed all four parts of the CPA exam at one time. She works for Harper & Pearson Accounting in Houston. She is married to Chase Hood. They are both Aggies and both CPAs.
