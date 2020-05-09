I would like to welcome the ladies joining us as Junior League of Lufkin Sustainers this May.
They are: Frances Racine, Leeanne Haglund, Melinda Moore, Ashley Self, Hilary Walker, Mallory Grubb, Kathryn Hensley, Monica Gunter, Monica Peters Clark, Crystal Thomas and Mandy Camp.
We also welcome new Sustainer, Karen Stubblefield, who has transferred from The Junior League of Beaumont. Karen and her husband have moved to Lufkin for his job at Angelina Forest Products. Karen is our neighbor on Reen.
Edward and Sissy Hicks are the proud grandparents of George Samuel Eller, born to Lindsey and Chad Eller, of Prosper, on April 27. He weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long. His big 4-year-old sister is Olivia. The late Woodie Lou Hicks would be his great-grandmother.
Nancy and Don Reily‘s daughter, Donna Reily Davis, of Austin, and two granddaughters, Carolyn Davis Cross with her husband Colin Cross, and Julia Davis Prickett with her husband Christopher Prickett, met in a Waco park for a picnic. The gathering was catered by Patricia Tamminga of Austin, daughter of Harriet and David Tamminga.
The group met: A daughter— Nancy Lane (Lanie) Prickett who was born April 2, 2020, to Julia Davis Prickett and Christopher Prickett, of College Station. They will be moving this summer to Columbia, Missouri, and the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders associated with the University of Missouri. Christopher will serve his last internship there before receiving his Ph.D. from Texas A&M.
Twin boys — Davis Garrett Cross and Conner Hopkins Cross, who were born Dec. 17, 2019, to Carolyn and Colin Cross, of Dallas. They were accompanied at the picnic by big brother Sanders Tyler Cross (5) and sister Reily Carolyn Cross (3).
Nancy and Don look forward to meeting the newborn babies later this year.
Congratulations to Parker Robbins for receiving his Texas A&M University senior ring. Parents are Rick and Martha Robbins. Grandparents are Sissy and Fred Robbins and Margaret Benfer.
We were bored last week and Rocky needed fertilizer and saw that Atwood’s in Nacogdoches had a good price. I was hungry for a Reuben sandwich from Arby’s, so Ernest, Julie, Rocky and I were off to get our late lunch and ate in the car at the Love’s Truck Stop and went on to Atwood’s.
Rocky got his fertilizer and we bought plants outside. Brought home some for the back yard. Then on the way home, Julie wanted to drive through Rivercrest. She had heard about it but never been there. So, we detoured through Rivercrest.
We saw Brad Parker cleaning fish with a friend and some pretty homes in the area and some that were not so. We drove to Kurth Lake but the gate was locked. Maybe we can get a permit to drive in so Julie can see it. The Staff House was where Ernest had his retirement party from Champion International in 1999. We could see a boat with fishermen on the lake from the Rivercrest road.
We celebrated Cinco de Mayo with an order of Mexican food from Skyline Burrito Bowls. I got the Mega quesadilla. It was all as good as food writer Olive Waldorf said it was. I could not eat as much as she ordered. Rocky got the Burrito and they made it to order and brought it out to the curbside.
FYI: if you wash your glasses with shaving cream, it will keep them from fogging up with the mask. Someone told me this, can’t remember who but it works. Carol Moore, try it.
By the time you read this, I will have had a hair cut after six weeks. We are all or were all shaggy. Thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott for releasing the hair salons to open.
The Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin celebrated 35 years of service. The COVID-19, coronavirus, has depleted their supplies and they had a fundraiser called Succulent Plant Fundraiser to assist in raising funds and helping their ministry.
Executive director Paula Havard posted pictures of the potted succulents saying that these are like our life: prickly, sticky and difficult to manage.
I told her that I had killed succulents before, I guess with too much water. She gave me instructions and I will let you know how my pot turns out in several weeks. I need to mist the leaves and not water. No one told me that. The fundraiser pick up was Wednesday and Friday. I hope that you supported them. Their phone is 632-9292 if you missed the plants, they will take money.
Hope that you have a wonderful Mother’s Day. Will be thinking about mine.
