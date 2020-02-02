I bought raffle tickets from Tia Davis with the Drug-Free All-Stars from Lufkin High School.
I saw Anna Wayland Saxton and girls Lane (9 years old) and Layla (6 years old) in the parking lot at Brookshire Brothers. Josh Saxton is at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, as a U.S. State Department diplomat. The family could not go with him. Anna and girls are here and bought a house on Augusta. They will be here until August.
From there, they go to Houston for three years. Josh has been in foreign service since 2009. Anna and Josh belong to Steve and Kelli Wayland, Julie and Buddy Zeagler and Dr. James Earl Saxton.
I made a run by Hick’s Estate Sale and met Brad in the garage. He whispered to a shopper, “She comes to every one.” He helped me to the car with my purchases. Thanks, Brad.
To me, the highlight of the Angelina/Lufkin Chamber of Commerce Banquet to celebrate 100 years was the recognition of the Roundtable with the Angelina Award. These men have worked hard for more than 30 years and given scholarships to many Angelina County 4-H and FFA students for college.
I can remember years ago when they first started, I mentioned them in my column and a lady asked me if they were a “secret society” since they called themselves the Roundtable. They are far from secret and their work is tireless when it comes to the Youth Fair and the Forest Festival, selling ribeye sandwiches.
At the banquet were: Jerry Highnote, Noble Lundberg, Hugh Anderson, Charles Kent, Mack Carnes, Ernest Rowe, Kip Miller, J. E. Treadway, Keith Spencer, Charles and Glen Arnold, Bob Brown and Andrew Moore.
Members not able to attend were: Brian Moore, Ben Moore, Mack Coward, Mike Mathis and Misael “Mo” Lerma.
Alan and David Moore were proudly in the audience to see the legacy that their dad, Raymond Moore, started with the Roundtable, cooking fish that was bought by Julie McMahon for her parents, Mary Ann and David McMahon in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
When they finished cooking, Dave handed them a check for $10,000. The group said they could not take it. Mary Ann told them that if they did not take it, he would give it to someone else. About that time, Charles and JoAnn Arnold‘s son Chuck was killed in a freak accident at the Expo Center. That’s the beginning of the Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund to help 4-H and FFA students attend college with a scholarship. They interview the students at the county schools (Central, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Zavalla and Lufkin).
I met Dave McMahon at an Angus sale weekend at the Moore Farm. It was after the LHS Alumni Association had given scholarships. The McMahons had four that he gives through us. He called me from his golf cart and said he wanted to show me something. He pulled out a “thank you” note that one of his recipients had sent to him and he said, “I want to give you $10,000. Send me an invoice.”
I said, “Yes sir,” and he did.
That thank you note made money for the Alumni Association.
I do want to mention the 13 original members of the Roundtable: K.C. Platt, George Henderson Jr., Joe Berry, Raymond Moore, Rufus Duncan, Peyton Mathis, Edd Kenley, Bob McCurry, Paul Hicman, Chester Treadaway, George Honea, Rupert LeBlanc and Oscar Hightower.
Others joining the group were Charles Arnold, Jerry Highnote, Hugh Anderson, Mack Coward, Keith Spencer, Ernest Rowe, Bob Brown, Jim Stephens, Joe Rich, Ray Polk and Kip Miller. Debbie Highnote Pittman and her sister Sharon Highnote Gibson came in to surprise their dad, Jerry Highnote.
Enough about the Roundtable, I could go on and on about them, but Aurelia Newton who created Second Helpings was presented the Golden Anvil Award. She and her volunteers take the leftover food from LISD cafeterias to the nonprofits to serve the food to their people in need.
I have heard about it from Ina Jane Thames and Linda Ellis, who deliver food to the different places that serve the food.
It is truly a blessing that she has worked this out with the schools to serve the leftover food to keep it from being put into a Dumpster.
There were 680 tickets sold in addition to the staff and Diplomat volunteers that attended to the 87 tables. The doors closed after the reception, and after all of the awards were given, the doors parted and the live music featuring The Pictures Band started playing. A1 Party Rental and Liza’s Garden had balloons and flowers to give it the wow factor. Local beer was provided by Angelina Brewing Company.
Watch TV Channel 15 for the party that will be shown for those that could not attend.
Another thanks goes to the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020 from Diboll, Lufkin, Hudson, Central, Huntington, Pineywoods Community Academy and Zavalla. They did a super job of serving the plates and putting ice in all of the glasses.
We laughed at what we were eating and wondered what 1921 Catering by Brookshire Brothers had prepared. It was beef tenderloin, seasoned green beans and Parmesan risotto. We tried to make them mashed potatoes and just could not put a finger on what it was. The print was too little in the program and the lights were too dim.
It was a super night for the 100th birthday of the Chamber. Thanks also to the Chamber staff: Tara Watson-Watkins, president and CEO; Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs; Tara Hendrix, director of events and engagement; Donna Parish, recruiter; Jill Roberson, CFO; Meghan Wagner, administrative assistant; and Megan Whitworth, director of marketing.
The Lufkin Dance Club will host its monthly dance from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the SPJST Lodge in Lufkin. Entertainment will be enjoyed by Loose Change Band with a “Valentine’s Day” theme.
We have the best cooks and a wonderful variety on our buffet table. Please contribute your dish for sharing at 7 p.m. Bring your sweetheart for a fun night of dancing, food and fellowship. Everyone is invited to join; annual membership dues for $15 per person. Members entry fee is $7 and non-members $10. Hope to see you each second Friday night. March dance theme will be “Mardi Gras.”
