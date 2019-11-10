I had a treat on Nov. 2 when the Lufkin High School Class of 1954 had their 65th class reunion at Ralph & Kacoo’s Restaurant.
Jack and Linda Gill and Bill and Ella McGaughey were the leaders for getting these classmates together. Rayford Faircloth did the computer work on deceased classmates and Doris Harkness and Joan Hopson helped find missing classmates. There were probably others, but those were the ones that I heard were working on the committee.
They had class pictures from past reunions for the group, along with a list of those that were deceased. Jack told the group that there were 121 that graduated in their class with 123 in the yearbook. They have lost 66 members. They had 45 of the 55 that are living attending, which he said was 85% of their class.
Bill McGaughey asked all class members to tell something interesting in their life and give a blessing that they had received. Many had spiritual instances that were memorable. They had a game where they tried to find who had been married the longest. John and Jo Ann Waak had been married 63 years. Don’t know if that was the longest.
Kent Richardson was the oldest classmate. Sally Hunter Selman was the youngest in the class. Larry Bills came the farthest, from Alabama. Patsy Melton Head was the valedictorian, Jo Ann Harbuck Rhodes was the salutatorian. No one would admit to “making out in The Pines Theater.” Claudette Brashear Beaird had the most grandchildren (20) and great-grandchildren (24). Billie Robinson Willmon had a great-great-grandson. The question that stumped them was the win/loss football record for 1954. They had no football players in the group.
I sat at the table with Charlene Cortines, Doris Harkness, Barbara Davis, Shirley Ware, Peggy Lankford and La Venia Parrish Morgan. Gayland Wallace confessed that holding my hand in elementary school was a thrill for him. I was the first girl whose hand he held. I always “claimed” him as one of my boyfriends.
Jesse Skinner told me that he had worked for my dad at W.C. Royle Typewriter Co. when he was in school for (I think) 15 cents an hour. There were many remembrances and one being how many they could “sneak” into the Redland Drive-In show with just paying for one ticket. Judy Wortham Brooks thought she would be home in Hawaii but had some health problems and was in Austin, so she came to the reunion. Peggy Lankford was probably the only one in the class still working.
Ina Jane Thames, regent for the Anthony Smith National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and Julie Jumper-Morris attended the DAR District IV National Defense Luncheon at Walden on Lake Houston Country Club. Chapters were from The Woodlands and Humble and hosted by the James Tull NSDAR Chapter.
Mary Willmon called to tell me that David Lott had passed away in Kentucky. He was in the 1948 LHS Class.
‘‘Texas Country Reporter’’ was on Channel 9 last Saturday and it was almost 11:30 p.m. when it aired due to the SMU football game going longer. If you get a chance, it will be on later in the week and maybe you can see the segment on The Roundtable.
It featured the men at Lufkin Farm Supply feed store, at the George Henderson Jr. Exposition Center selling ribeye sandwiches and talking about their Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship, Denna Brown Memorial Scholarship and Lauralyn Mathis Hilliard Memorial Scholarship.
FYI, beware of the calls from the Social Security saying that your Social Security number had been suspended and the law enforcement would get you. I also had a call that I had applied for Social Security Disability.
Just hang up on them. I don’t have time for them. I did “play” with the one that said my Social Security number was going to be suspended. She knew my address and wanted my Social Security number. I told her that if she called, she should have it. She hung up on me.
I was at Happy Nails Salon and found out that Julie Huynh and Tommy Than’s son and wife have come from Vietnam. Leo Than is their son and his wife is My Linh Thi Nguyen. Welcome to Lufkin.
Barbara Davis’ granddaughter is an Apache Belle and she will be marching in the Houston Thanksgiving Parade.
The Lufkin High School Panther Players and the Panther Choir present “Shrek The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium on the LHS campus.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. For the Saturday afternoon show, bring a donation of three canned goods for half-priced admission.
Suzy Childers, president of the Lufkin Panther Players Booster Club, sent this: “We are excited about the show and proud of the incredible 50-plus member cast, crew and staff. They’ve been working since August, having rehearsals most evenings and weekends. The cast includes Graham Childers as Shrek, Emma Carlile as Fiona, Tolu O’jori as Donkey, Alex Hill as Lord Farquaad, Lena Tate as Dragon, Adam Awtrey as Pinocchio and many other student roles. It’s going to be a great show and fun for the entire family. The director is William Odom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.