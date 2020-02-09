Cindy Taylor shared their trip to the Holy Land: ‘‘A 16-member group, including members of First United Methodist Church Lufkin, toured the Holy Land on a short-term study program of the Jerusalem University College.
‘‘Our ‘Sweet 16’ group was led by professor Chandler Collins and we spent months before our trip studying readings and marking maps of ancient Israel to be prepared. We visited Jerusalem in both a New Testament and Old Testament walk, which included the Western Wall, the southern Temple Mount steps, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the City of David. We traveled to Bethlehem, the Mount of Olives and the Church of all Nations, the traditional spot of Gethsemane. We saw Jericho, the wilderness, Azekah, where we talked of David and Goliath.
‘‘We extensively toured Masada and the Dead Sea, as well as the Jordan River, Capernaum, Nazareth and Caesarea in Galilee. Our little band of pilgrims walked at least 80 miles and took care of each other in all kinds of weather — including snow!’’
Those making the best two-week trip to Israel with the best leader ever were: Ann Boehmer, the Rev. Jerome Brimmage, Karol Brown, Kassidy Brown, Bobbie Davis, Elisa Harris, Marty Harris, the Rev. Mike Lindstrom, Dawn Nevel, Steve Paul, Linda Staton, Jeannine Stevens, Carole Stubsten, Cindy Taylor, Mike Taylor and Christy Westbrook.
I took food to Edna Watson on FM 842 and stopped at The Table Café. I found out that Natasha Mitchell had bought Sarah Stevens‘ kitchen and catering business. She has specials on Friday. I got smoked sausage, barbecue chicken, potato salad, pinto beans and a drink for $10 each. On Mondays, she has a senior meal for $5. The address is 1901 FM 842. You have to call in your order at 632-9811.
The Junior League is again hosting the Touch a Truck at 10 a.m. March 21 outside the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Mark your calendar for your children.
A tree fell at the lake lot on Rayburn and broke the service pole for electricity. This past Saturday Ern Jr., Justin Rowe, Rocky Morris and Ernest put the meter bases and weather heads on the new pole. After that, they met here at the house and Ern cooked hamburgers for Megan and Chad Rowe and boys Hudson and Thomas, Aspen and Justin Rowe, Julie and Rocky.
It was a late birthday party for Ernest. Chad blew off the pine straw on the roof and the great-grandsons Hudson and Thomas helped him by checking out the roof. Thomas (3) was disappointed that I did not have a birthday cake for him to blow out the candles.
The Lufkin Dance Club will host its monthly dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the SPJST Lodge. Entertainment will be enjoyed by Loose Change Band with a “Valentines Day” theme. We have the best cooks and a wonderful variety on our buffet table. Please contribute your dish for sharing at 7 p.m. Bring your sweetheart for a fun night of dancing, food and fellowship. Everyone is invited to join annual membership dues for $15 per person. Members entry fee is $7 and non-members $10. Hope to see you each second Friday night.
March dance theme will be “Mardi Gras.”
The SPJST Lodge, 197 Hughes Road, Lufkin will be having their third Friday night of the month dance from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 21. Cost will be $7 for members, $10 for non-members. The band will be Glenn Lenderman. Please bring a covered dish or snack food for the table. For more information, contact George Scogin at 875-2867.
Julie and Rocky had Garland friends and an ONCOR worker Claire and Pat Roffino overnight this week. Claire presented a program at the ONCOR Service Center on claims for ONCOR. Claire’s service dog Tiffany came with them. They had never eaten at a Cotton Patch Café, so that was where they wanted to eat. Riley Thornton was our waiter.
Conni and Harold Estes attended the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, where President Donald Trump spoke.
The Scout house at Chambers Park is gone. The wall Chambers Mural is in storage.
The Texas Forestry Museum hosted a lunch for volunteers. Those attending were: Clay Alverson, Dorothy Dorsett, Kristi Gay, Ricky Gay, Kendall Gay, (director of the museum), Robyn Gillespie, Ron Hufford, John Ippolito, Gay Ippolito, Suzy Jungmann, Jennifer La Corte, Melinda Rogers, Ernest Rowe, Janice Ann Rowe, Frank Shockley, Susie Shockley, Jennifer Smith and Kaitlin Wieseman, educational coordinator.
Awards given were: Volunteer Hours Gold Award: Frank Shockley; Volunteer Hours Silver Award: Kristi Gay; Volunteer Hours Bronze Award: Diego Barahona. The meal was catered by Darla Thomason with the Red Tulip Rolling Bistro & Toffee Co.
