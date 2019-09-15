Happy 95th birthday William Iris Capps, born September 15, 1924, in Angelina County to George and Lillian Capps.
He served in World War II, 2 years 9 months, 20 days, with 2 years in the Philippines.
He worked at the Paper Mill 45 years.
He is a faithful Christian, member at Herty Church of Christ. He served several years as an Elder and Song Leader.
He has 4 children, and spouses, 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson, many nieces and nephews, and friends. He loves family, gardening, singing, country and fishing.
He and his wife, Bettye, still reside in Angelina County.
