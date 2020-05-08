Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
LaSasha Brooks and Justin Dodd of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Harmony Ann Dodd, born on March 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs., 9 oz.
Sisters are Natasha Cummings, Raynei Dodd, Megan Dodd and Ke’Anna Dodd. Brothers are Sa’Darrius Dodd, Jalik Dodd and Dramarray Dodd.
Grandparents are Sandra Ingram, Carlo Byars and Ellis Ray Dodd.
———
Jacob Alan Wilkie and Staci Dianne Wilkie of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Callum Dianne Wilkie, born on March 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Ariyah Dianne Wilkie. Brothers are Strider Hugh Wilkie and Linkin Alan Wilkie.
Grandparents are Sandra Gail McEwin, Lawrence Hugh McEwin, Patricia Dianne Wilkie and Lorenz Alber Wilkie.
Great-grandparents are Harold Lloyd Roby, James David McEwin, Mary Elizabeth LeNorman, Lorenz Alber Wilkie, Elizabeth Wilkie, Herbert Douglas Sanders and Grace Earlene Sanders.
———
Tiarra Kaylin Gibson and Kamire Jerard Cauley of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Karter Rae Cauley, born on March 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz.
Grandparents are Brianne Gibson, Leonard Gibson, Karen Parker and Kevin Cauley.
Great-grandparents are Gloria Cook and Jerry Cook.
———
Brittany Rae Hudson and Christopher Michael Vaun of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Camden Joseph Vaun, born on March 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.
Sisters are Briley Karg, Trystan Anderson and Addison Vaun. Brother is Tayden Anderson.
Grandparents are Cynthia Jackson, Earl Hudson, Brenda Vaun and Donnie Vaun.
Great-grandparents are Carrel Reed, Charles Reed, Jimmy Price, Debbie Hendley, Edith Wright, Dorothy Vaun and Clyde Vaun.
———
Fabian Terrazas and Jadi Mandujano of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Alyana Jazel Terrazas, born on March 26 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz.
Sisters are Alexa and Angelina. Brother is Andrew.
Grandparents are Victor and Leticia Mandujano and Porfirio and Silvia Gallaga.
———
Samuel Bewley and Elizabeth Pierce of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Ann Bewley, born on March 23 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz.
Grandparents are Kevin and Martha Pierce and Duane and Cristie Bewley.
Great-grandparents are Mary Pierce and Guillermina Sanchez.
———
Tito and JoHannah Reyes of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter, Lelianna A. Reyes, born on April 1 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Kylee Ann Hart. Brother is Samuel F. Reyes.
Grandparents are Tonya Johnson, Chubby Johnson and Teodora A. Merino.
Great-grandparents are Eugene and Jonnie Arnold.
———
Marty and Katie Hopson of Burkeville announce the birth of their daughter, Juliana Paige Hopson, born on March 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz.
Sister is Paisley and Raelynn. Brother is Preston.
Grandparents are Prentiss and Donnice Hopson and Kimberly Melton.
Great-grandparents are William Earl and JoAnn Kay and Katie Brown.
———
Juan Orozco and Selena Briones of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Miguel Angel Orozco, born on March 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz.
Brothers are Damian Orozco and Giovanni Orozco.
Grandparents are Juana Orozco, Benito Orozco and Gesenia Perez.
———
Ryan and Crystal Allred of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Raylon Bruce Allred, born on April 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz.
Grandparents are Monte and Georgia Fiore, Bruce and Linda Allred and Sandra and Sandra and the late Mark Mott.
Great-grandparents are George and Ruth Stephenson and Joyce and the late B.P. Mott.
———
Brandon and Amber Cortines of Burke announce the birth of their daughter, Kate Elizabeth Cortines, born on April 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz.
Sister is Raily Faith Cortines.
Grandparents are Charles and Loretta Cortines and Damon and Lynn Waldron.
Great-grandparent is Linda Waldron.
———
Dylan and Taylor Herman of Wells announce the birth of their daughter, Brynlie Rae Herman, born on April 7 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz.
Sister is Braylee Kay Herman.
Grandparents are Kevin and Sandi Herman and Todd and Cindy Totin.
———
Thomas and Rebecca Acord of Groves announce the birth of their son, Charles Dakota Acord, born on April 5 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Amelia Rose Kodama Acord. Brothers are Zachariah James Acord and Grayson Wayne Acord.
Grandparents are Tim and Jennifer Acord, Don Ochs and Angela Acord and Kristi Collins.
Great-grandparents are Pat Purcell and Antonia.
———
Misty and Shannon Baxter of Hudson announce the birth of their daughter, Akira Michelle-Rose Baxter, born on April 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz.
Grandparents are Dusty and Jerome Baxter and Misty Adams.
Great-grandparents are Donna and Barry Soshy and Rhonda Passmore.
———
Ana K. Montoya Huerta and Ismael Villanneal of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Camila Villanneal, born on March 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz.
Sister is Alexa Lazo. Brother is Tyler Montoya.
Grandparents are Dora and Ismael Villanneal and Maria Huerta.
