Marc Anthony Lopez and Kallie Joyce Conner of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Chandler Rome Lopez, born on March 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz.
Grandparents are Suzy Breidenthal, Erich Breidenthal, Areil Lopez and Angela Conner.
Great-grandparents are Leticia Espinosa Lucio, Isreal Deltoro II and Amy Conner.
Kayla and Aaron Okray of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Audree Kate Okray, born on March 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Baylee Okray.
Grandparents are Richard and Jackie Davis and Wendy and John Okray.
Great-grandparents are Roy and Judy Davis, Roger and Frankie Gibson and David and Ellie Mooty.
Alyssa Montelongo and Jimmy Romel Garcia of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Julyano Romel Garcia, born on March 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Sister is Jalyssa Alayna Garcia.
Grandparents are Maria and Francisco Montelongo and Celina and Jose Garcia.
Great-grandparents are Rosa Acosta and Concepcion Montelongo.
Felicity McCormick of Pineland announces the birth of her son, Cayson Lavelle McCormick, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
Grandparents are Aaron McCormick and Crystal Novak.
Great-grandparent is Betty Glover.
Christian Anthony and Haley Nicole Garcia of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Christian Anthony Garcia, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Abigail Rose Garcia.
Grandparents are Verna Cain, Idolisa Garcia, Marshall White, Brian Bon, Jeanette White and Agapito Garcia Jr.
Great-grandparent is Patricia Grantham.
Cody and Courtney Stifle of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Cade Allen Stifle, born on March 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz.
Sister is Brooklyn Stifle.
Grandparents are Mary Burchfield, Carl Burchfield, Donya Stifle and Jeff Stifle.
Isaias and Elizabeth Gomez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Emiliano, born on March 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Sisters are Aaliyah Romero, Ximena Gomez and Dayana Gomez. Brothers are Mauricio Romero and Izaliah Gomez.
Grandparents are Mariah and Guillermo Sida, Jesus Gomez and Esperanza Vargas.
Great-grandparents are Erasmo Vargas, deceased, Cristina Ibarra, Lupe Garcia, Eliseo Sida, deceased, Juan Vargas, deceased, Esperanza Delgado, deceased, Jesus Gomez, deceased, and Maria Martinez.
Aaron David Ford and Patricia Noreene Reavis of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, David Benntly Ford, born on March 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 10 lbs., 6 oz.
Sisters are Kristy Putnam, Raychel Putnam and Hannah Ford. Brothers are Charles Clayton Putnam.
Grandparents are Tammy Herrington, Richard Herrington and Mark Ford.
Great-grandparents are Jearl Johnson and Carolyn Johnson.
Krista Lynn and Troy Adam Langley of Livingston announce the birth of their daughter, Trinity Kitayli Langley, born on March 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs., 8 oz.
Sisters are Katahnah Laylynn Langley and Teagan Kamora Langley.
Grandparents are Debra Battise Kleinman, Benitta Langley and Enwin Langley.
Great-grandparents are Emmett and Sheila Battise, both deceased, Maurice and Mane Kleinmen, both deceased, Lenora Williams, Edgar Williams, deceased, Nancy Abbey and Gardner Langley Jr., deceased.
Shakevia Hall and Zereke Cole of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Ze’Niyah Vanice LyNette Cole, born on March 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz.
Brothers are Lakobron Hall, Zacorion Cole and Sebastian Cole.
Grandparents are Natalie Hall, Roderick Cook, Michelle Cole and Hillera Roberts.
Great-grandparents are Artie Simon, Bonnie Chamber, T.C. Griffin, Eddie Lee Cole and Jesse Cole.
Kayce and John Goyens of Trinity announce the birth of their son, Tyler Rhett Goyens, born on March 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Sister is Braylee Goyens.
Grandparents are Clifford and Stephanie Moore, Chris Goyens and Kristi Hoch.
Great-grandparents are Billy and Delores Moore, Connie Smith and Edmond Tipton, William and Carol Hoch, Mike Goyens and Nelda Johnson.
Anjel Nicole Rodriguez and Dillyn Aaron of Groveton announce the birth of their daughter, Jaiyana Nicole Aaron, born on March 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz.
Grandparents are Kristy Black and Nichole Dawn Rodriguez.
Great-grandparents are Drushilla Black and Pauline Smith.
Richard Zoshak and Dussine Atkinson of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Faith-Lynn Love Zoshak, born on March 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz.
Sister is Tabitha Joann Nicole Murray. Brothers are Haze Heith Hiram Murray and Zane Immanuel Zoshak.
Grandparents are Anna Atkinson, Jeffery Byerly, Pameilia Zoshak and Richard Zoshak.
Great-grandparents are Earl Williams, Jo Williams, Patsy Harper, Curtis Harper, Richard Zoshak, Lillian Zoshak.
