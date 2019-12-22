Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
———
Jennifer and Wesley Vinson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Landry David Vinson, born Nov. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brothers are Joseph Lebeau-Vinson and Brayden Vinson.
Grandparents are Karen and David Dunkle and the late Brenda and Dale Vinson.
Great-grandparents are Lee and Joan Dietschweiler.
———
Patricia Hadnot of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Andreyia Samonee Lewis, born Nov. 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 3 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Jamyia Limbrick and Justice Jones. Brothers are Jacorian Limbrick and Justin Jones Jr.
Grandparents are Lisa Middleton and Paul Collins.
Great-grandparent is Daisy Hadnot.
———
Heber Banuelos and Mireya Martinez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Samara Gracie Banuelos, born Nov. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Itzel Patricia Banuelos. Brother is Eber Azael Banuelos.
Grandparents are Graciela Hernandez, Enrique Martinez, Isabel Ruiz and Willybaldo Banuelos.
———
Ethan and Amber Comstock of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Walker Blake Comstock, born Nov. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 14 oz.
Grandparents are Loyd and Leslie Thurman, Steve and Kim Comstock and Stacy Moseley.
———
Lilia Puebla and Anibal Jasso Jr. of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Anibal Jarrett Jasso III, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs.
Sister is Jailene Emaraii Jasso. Brother is Iylian Imisael Jasso.
Grandparents are Arturo Puebla, Beatrice Orta, Anibal J. Jasso Sr. and Ereceli Medina De Jasso.
Great-grandparents are Consuelo Maria Marentes Medina, Guadalupe Puebla Palacios, Eugenia Jimenez, Henry Olivares, Clemente Jasso, Maria Carmen Jasso, Elba Garcia and Guillermo Medina.
———
Jessica Cole and Colby Brooks of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Tulsa Brooks, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Brenlee and Brycelyn Brooks.
Grandparents are Angela Hardin, Donald Brooks and Judy and Robert Cole.
Great-grandparents are Gail Hall, Robert Hardin, Hermima and Richard Hardesty and Martna Dell Cole.
———
Clancey and Malinda Rios of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Mallory Kay Rios, born Nov. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Annabella McKenzie Rios.
Grandparents are Albert Rios, Sabrina Wright and Curtis and Betty Windsor.
Great-grandparents are Ricky and Kelly Womack, Juan Rios, Reta Wilkins, Gary and Barbara Windsor and Wallace and Thelma Houston.
———
Julie and J.R. Johnson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Stryker Nash Johnson, born Nov. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Skylar and Saylor Johnson.
Grandparents are Mark and Cindy Jenkins and Jan and Jason Bentley.
———
Yolanda Gardner of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Khloe Nicole Calvin, born Nov. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Janice and Earl Murphy.
Great-grandparent is Sadie Morrison.
———
Jasmine Henderson of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Imani Faye Elizabeth Henderson, born Nov. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 9.9 oz.
Grandparents are Constance and Curtis Oliver and Cory and Virginia Henderson.
Great-grandparents are Catheryn Garner Parks, Cleo Henry Parks and Vira Maye Henderson.
———
Corrine Welker and Jacob Boyett of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Dace Solomon Heath, born Nov. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Paula Gregory, Dennis Welker and Natasha and Thomas Heath.
Great-grandparents are Linda and Bill Jordan and Virginia Gregory.
———
Ashley and Erin Hathorn of Kennard announce the birth of their son, Jacob Jace Hathorn, born Nov. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Ethan Ray Hathorn.
Grandparents are Dana and James Hathorn and Kenneth and Priscilla Ackley.
Great-grandparent is Margie Gilbert.
———
Austin and Angela Larson of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Camille Jane Larson, born Nov. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sisters are Ava Lynn Larson and Ella Faith Larson.
Grandparents are Fenris and Nancy Larson and Larry and Claudia Lasiter.
Great-grandparents are Nettie Larson, Irene Delcambre and Doris Lasiter.
