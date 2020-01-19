Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Yesenia and Jose Alvarado of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Emily Alicia Alvarado, born Dec. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Rosa Berrios, Gabriel Vasquez, Esmeralda Alcocer and Juan Yahuaca.
———
Khrystal Ramirez of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Natalie Jo Ramirez, born Dec. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Joe Ramirez and Tasha Jones.
Great-grandparents are Burl and Melva Jones and Bill Ramirez.
———
Pablo Solis Jr. and Victoria Vargas of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Penelope Rosé Solis, born Dec. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Hailey Solis. Brother is PJ Solis.
Grandparents are Sergio and Linda Vargas and Pablo and Imelda Solis.
Great-grandparents are Romelio and Isidra Esparza, Carlos and Lorenza Moyeda and Ruperto and Julia Solis.
———
Ty’Nequa Blakey and Tyrell Strong of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Tya’Giana A’Veah Strong, born Dec. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Sister is Ti’Joria Young. Brothers are Ty’Keevion Young, Ty’Kaylon Strong and Ty’Viunte Blakey.
Grandparents are Tiese Blakey Brown.
Great-grandparent is Vivian Blakey.
———
Crystal Harrell and Elton Miles of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Jathen John Miles, born Dec. 12 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Ariana and Erikka Miles. Brothers are Elton Miles Jr., Gavin Clark and Kihron Miles.
Grandparents are Frankie and James Carter Jr., Christopher Davis and Bertha Bell.
Great-grandparent is Jerrell Davis.
———
Megan Latham of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Wyatt Lynn Latham, born Dec. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Vicki Lundstedt and Tim and Trish Latham.
Great-grandparents are Chuck and Melba Lundstedt.
———
Mr. and Mrs. Lopez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Andres Lopez, born Dec. 16 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Monserrat Lopez. Brothers are Josue and Santiago Lopez.
Grandparents are David Lopez and Sofia Rodriguez.
Great-grandparents are Panfilo Zamarripa and Ofelia Meza.
———
Brooke Martin and Matt Satterwhite of Colmesneil announce the birth of their child, Matson Satterwhite, born Dec. 16 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Sophie Satterwhite.
Grandparents are Andy and Rebecca Martin and Luke and Kenni Satterwhite.
———
Dustin and Lindsey Shoemaker of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their son, Kase Walker Shoemaker, born Dec. 17 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Tracy and Michael Cook and Stefanie and David Shoemaker.
———
Chasity Klock of Huntington announces the birth of her daughter, Aubrey Lynn Klock, born Dec. 17 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Adam and Holly Klock.
Great-grandparents are the late William and Linda Sweet and Rebecca Lynn Baker.
———
Mr. and Mrs. Randahl Patrick of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Brody Lee Patrick, born Dec. 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Lorri and Don Lewis, the late Brad Sullivan and Robert and the late Teresa Patrick.
Great-grandparents are Delories and the late Tom Graham, Gloria Wall, Debbie and Ken Powell and Sheirl Patrick.
———
Shataria Shelby and Jamal Hobson of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Ja’vieon Hobson, born Dec. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs.
Sister is Ja’taria Monique Hobson.
———
Jennifer Rosado Ortiz of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, announces the birth of her child, Jennitsabelle Zoé Romero Rosado, born Dec. 19 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz.
Brothers are Sebastian D. Cotto Rosado and Juan G. Romero Rosado.
Grandparents are Carmen I. Ortiz, Felix A. Rosado, Wanda Otero and Juan A. Romero.
Great-grandparents are Juan A. Rosario, Iris Y. Santiago, Carmen N. Torres and Antonio Rosado.
———
Scott Sandefer and Savannah Dupont of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Gavin Scott Sandefer, born Dec. 19 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Alissa Sandefer and Starla Busby. Brothers are Dalton Sandefer and Jerret Dupont.
Grandparents are Linda Prewitt, Buddy Sandefer, Wayne and Renee Dupont and Kody Givings.
Great-grandparent is Ruby Dupont.
———
Kyle Bryan and Miranda Becker of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Jo Bryan, born Dec. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Kenzie Jace Bryan.
Grandparents are Kila Smith, Luther Bryan and Helen.
Great-grandparents are Charlotte Griffith and Claudia Waller Brunner.
———
Daniel Holeman Jr. and Neatha Flemon of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Day’Onna Holeman, born Dec. 26 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Nevaeh Holeman.
———
Kenisha and Archie James Sr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Nyla James, born Dec. 28 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Myrikal. Brother is Archie Jr.
Grandparents are Preston and Cassandra Cauley and Dewayne and Sandra James.
Great-grandparents are Eugene and Dorothy Penson.
———
Lilly Johnston and Phoenix Greer of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Grace Greer, born Dec. 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Heather Isbell, Brian Derrick, Clyde and Lisa Graham, Molly DuBose and Robert Greer.
Great-grandparents are Sheila and Marshall Derrick, Sonya and Richard Johnston, Mary and Johnny Watson, Robert Greer and Janna and Jeff Cooper.
———
Chelsea Armenta and Miguel Diosdado Jr. of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Adaly Iveth Diosdado, born Dec. 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Sister is Isabella Marie.
Grandparents are Laura and Faustino Lopez and Mariela and Miguel Diosdado.
———
Hunter and Presley Whitley of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Tsali Jean Whitley, born Dec. 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Toby and Amy Roland, Billy and Angie Whitley and Trey Modisette.
Great-grandparents are Tom and Beverly Havard, Carleen Modisette, Cookie Williams, Joe Moore.
———
Jamiesha and Cedric Carroll of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ahsha Renae Carroll, born Dec. 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Jestin Wayne Carroll.
Grandparents are Shannun Broussard and Bobbie Sleillern.
———
Kristi and Justin Carter of Lufkin announces the birth of their son, Augustus Franklin Carter, born Jan. 1 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Ronny and Dee Smith and Gary and Brenda Letney.
Great-grandparents are Willie Smith and Bobbie McMullen.
———
Liz and Logan Gallant of Kennard announce the birth of their son, Jason Logan Gallant, born Dec. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Sarah and Katherine Gallant. Brother is Jackson Gallant.
Grandparents are Johney and Ramona Dowdy and Danny and Ethel Gallant.
Great-grandparents are John Earl and Mary Dowdy, Rayford and Wilma Gallant, Willie and Katy Steed and Dean and Lorena Hill.
———
Kirstin Sarber of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Liam Mason Villanueva, born Dec. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Abygail and Klohe. Brother is Adrian.
———
Larah and Colton Dewberry of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Gatlin Wayne Dewberry, born Dec. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Brothers are Gunner and Garrett Dewberry.
———
Paul and Courtney Jones of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Paul Michael Jones Jr., born Dec. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Tashma Runner, Paula Fay Mulnnis and John Paul Nichols.
Great-grandparents are Mildred and James Couch Sr.
