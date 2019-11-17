Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications.
Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about Charming babies? Call (936) 632-6631.
———
Jorge Vallejo and Cecilia Ramirez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Valerie Vallejo, born Oct. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Sophie Vallejo.
Grandparents are Luis and Ana Vallejo and Florencio and Maria Ramirez.
Great-grandparent is Alejo Martinez.
———
Macie and Richard McDowell of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Kate McDowell, born Oct. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Richard and Amber McDowell, Lorne and Michelle Kennedy and Troy and Tracie McCleskey.
Great-grandparents are Edward and Judy Snelson and Janet Catchings.
———
Samantha McDaniel of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Serenity Iris Annalynn McDaniel, born Oct. 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sisters are MaKayla and Amelia McDaniel. Brothers are Rylan, Zayne and Gareth McDaniel.
Grandparents are Georgia McDaniel.
Great-grandparents are George B. McDaniel and Doris Pauline McDaniel.
———
Cody Hardy and Jessica Earp of Huntington announce the birth of their child, Rustin Wayne Hardy, born Oct. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Augustus Ray Hardy.
Grandparents are Billy and JoEllen Hardy, Jennifer Earp and the late Donnie Ray Earp.
———
Renae Cameron of Colmesneil announces the birth of her son, Carson Henry Gideon, born Oct. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Natalie, Emmalie and KateLynn Cameron. Brothers are Caleb, Matthew, Ethan and Levi Cameron.
Grandparents are John Causey and Lynn Ramirez.
———
Audrey Staten and Jordan Courtney of Zavalla announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Blue Courtney, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Kathryn and Dale Staten and Jeanna and Clifton Courtney.
Great-grandparents are Betty and Joe Courtney and Tommie Nash.
———
Lauren Wallace of Broaddus announces the birth of her son, Ledger Creed Wallace, born Oct. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Christy and Thomas Wallace.
Great-grandparents are Doris and Billy Williams and Ovis Wallace.
———
Weston and Madison Conner of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Saylor Lynn Conner, born Oct. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Emersyn Conner.
Grandparents are David and Kellie Neyland, Andrew Conner and Naetha Uren.
Great-grandparents are Troy and Suzie Conner, Joan Everett, Harold and Linda Neyland and Beryl and Eddie Bryant.
———
Isidro Vasquez Jr. and Anahy Flores of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Isidro Homero Vasquez III, born Oct. 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Porfirio and Hilda Alicia Flores, Isidro Homero Vasquez Sr. and Juana Isela Vasquez.
———
Adrianna and Tristan James of Crockett announce the birth of their son, Ranger Chason James, born Oct. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs.
Grandparents are Chason and Duffy Lewis, Brandy Holder and Edward Stockton.
———
Caitlin and Jacob Hall of Chester announce the birth of their son, Brexton Gauge Hall, born Oct. 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Sandra Fails, George and Amy Pratt and James and Dixie Hall.
Great-grandparents are Floyd and Barbara Petri, Jimmie and Linda Lehmann, Bill and Dorothy Schimpf and the late Mavis Demars.
———
Monica Gomez and Hernan Palacio of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Hernan Antonio Palacio, born Oct. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sisters are Zury Palacio and Jayleene Escobedo. Brothers are Izan and Alessandro Palacio.
Grandparents are Carolina Juarez, Jose Gomez, Antonia Ibarra and Ruben Palacio.
———
Tanaisha Larkin of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Kaycee Monaye Baldwin, born Oct. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Brothers are Kayden Ryheem Larkin and Khaza Tyheem Baldwin.
Grandparents are Lucas Tyrone Collins Sr., Shauna Elaine Larkin and Heather Purcell.
Great-grandparent is Ola Larkin.
———
Jessica Bresett and Daeton Jordy of Zavalla announce the birth of their son, Sawyer Rigsby Jordy, born Oct. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Baylon Jordy.
Grandparents are Timmy and Kristi Jordy and Mike and Crystal Bresett.
Great-grandparents are Joy and David Jordy.
———
Kristen Killingsworth of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Lylea Kae Killingsworth, born Oct. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Seth Koenler.
Grandparents are Kristy and Stephen Stockman.
Great-grandparent is Pam Killingsworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.