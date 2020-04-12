Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
By doing so, you are granting The Lufkin Daily News ownership and the rights to license and republish the photograph in any of the company’s publications. Photos will be published on a first-come, first-served basis. Charm East Texas magazine is available the last Friday of every month. Questions about charming babies? Call 632-6631.
Stephanie Renee Knighten and Ricardo Moises Arguello of Colmesneil announce the birth of their son, Zeus Xavier Arguello, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Cicilia and Marlon Funez, Dixie and Donald Bruton, and Franklin Moises Arguello.
Great-grandparents are Antenor Aviles, Petra Wong, Leon and Teresa Arguello, Sandra and Edgar Mitchell, Louise Leblanc, Grace Bruton, and great-great-grandmother Vonda Jennings.
———
Rosalin Lewis and Anthony Johnson of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Aria Rose Johnson, born Feb. 22 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz.
Brother is Kaelum Jace Rachal.
Grandparents are Schwanda Scott, Charles Johnson and Camisha Castle. Great-grandparents are Jackie Beatty, Alice Blate, and Jessie Adams.
———
Rodney Woodson and Keosha Hubbard of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, I’vy’onna Kay’chelle Woodson, born Feb. 25 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Brother is Kingston Woodson.
Grandparents are Rodney and Holly Woodson, and Quatona Hubbard. Great-grandparents are Sharon and Charles Hubbard, Thelma Jean Sneed, Deastra Kay Woodson, and Jimmy Patterson.
———
Alejandra Garcia and Artemio Badillo of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Badillo, born Feb. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Isabella Badillo.
Grandparents are Maria Garcia, Federico Badillo, Maria Ramirez and Mario Lujan.
———
Jessica and Jose Ortega of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Joel Ortega, born Feb. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Yuriana Ortega. Brothers are Marvin Ramirez and Alex Ortega.
Grandparents are Gloria and Rene Ramirez, and Ernestina and Esteban Ortega.
———
Matesha Louise McDaniel and Triston Rance Dewberry of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Jade Justus, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Maddilyn Jean Welch and McKinle Rae McDaniel.
Grandparents are Nikki and Dwayne Wallace, Max and Michelle Gabbard, and Daniel and Kimberly Justus.
Great-grandparents are Ted and Carolyn Wallace, Leland and Linda Cannon, and Charlene and Roger Justus. Great-great-grandparents are Mary Parrott and Ann Cannon.
———
Brian Garey and JaKayla Suell of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ja’Kashton De’Wayne Rose Suell, born Feb. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Rebecca Suell and Robert Garey.
Great-grandparent is Janice Kay Doggett.
———
Jarvis Morrow and Jasmaine Holland of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kyrien D’sean Morrow, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Brooklyn Jessie. Brother is Jayceon Driver.
Grandparents are Joyce and Curtis Runnels Sr., and Sean and Detric Morrow.
Great-grandparents are Bobbie Runnels and Kathy and Billy Rhynes.
———
Kenneth Ray Netherton and Ashley Michelle Woodall of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Ivey Skye Netherton, born Feb. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs.
Sister is Kailee James. Brothers are Kaiden James, Kayden Netherton, Killian Netherton, Karter Netherton and Karson Woodall.
Grandparents are Andrew Jackson Netherton Jr., Effie and Jean Nash, and Janice and James Bradford Suggs.
Great-grandparent is Rebbecca Gray.
———
Carla Tapia and Carlos E. Moyeda of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Carly Moyeda, born Feb. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Cayla Bradfield. Brother is Christopher Lanza.
Grandparents are Yolanda Rodriguez, Luis Tapia, and Enrique and Blanca Margarita Guerrero Moyeda.
Great-grandparents are Luis Rodriguez, Celia Aguiniga, and Filiberto and Maria Guerrero.
———
Carissa Henson and Jonathan Neal of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Haegen Ray Neal, born Feb. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
———
Jacob Daniel Burran of Lufkin announces the birth of his daughter Alaina Joy Burran, born Feb. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Holleigh Grace Burran.
Grandparents are Michael and Pattie Danna, and Charles and Donna Burran.
Great-grandparents are Frank and Joy Danna, Johnny and Juel Murphy, and Beth Roark.
Jessica Seymore of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Jaxtyn Blane Fuller, born on March 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Sister is Braylee Alysse Seymore.
———
Eman Kaoud and Cortney Nelson of Lufkin announce the birth of their Daughter, Jaiyana Dorothy Nelson, born on March 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz.
Brothers are Rakim Young and Coreem Nelson.
Grandparents are Ferial Kaoud, Kamal Kaoud and Kelnesha Nelson. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Nelson.
———
Falicia Sharnell Adams and Justin Andrew Fowler of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Harmoni Shantel Fowler, born on March 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz.
Grandparents are Al and Jenehah Adams and John and Sally Fowler.
Great-grandparents are Al Lee Adams and Mildred Adams, Betty Grant Horton, Mammie Fowler and Bobby Fowler and Booby Jean Mclemore and Buddy Couch.
———
Tyesha Dixon of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Mason Riley Dixon, born on March 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighting 7 lbs., 11 oz.
Sisters are Mariah Elizabeth Dixon.
Grandparents are Tameisha R. Jones and Eric F. Dixon
Great-grandparents are Myrtle Elizabeth Mac and Robert L. Mack and Lois Elizabeth Dixon and Perry L. Dixon.
———
Stephanie Kines and Bret Childs of Kirbyville announce the birth of their daughter Lexi Childs, born on March 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz.
Grandparents are Marsha Kines, Robert Kines and Mellisa Brown.
Great-grandparents are Shirley Gimnick and John Gimnick.
———
Olga Alejandra Elizabeth Huitron and Romualdo Madera of Lufkin announces the birth of their son, Zoeyliina Leanne Madera, born on March 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs., 11.6 oz.
Brothers are Lorenzo Daniel Madera and Genaro Emmanuel Madera.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.