Robert and Kristin LaMar of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Julianna Janette LaMar, born Jan. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Jaylee Kaye LaMar.
Grandparents are James and Julie Romero, Nicole and Danny Bizzell, Mary Melissa Smith and Robert and Susan LaMar.
Great-grandparents are Mary and Thomas Smith.
———
Quaniya Edwards and Alex Brown of Lufkin and Hudson announce the birth of their daughter, Harmoni Marie Brown, born Jan. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Cornetha Randle and Wendy Goedicke.
Great-grandparents are Pamela Suell and Pamela Schraidt.
———
Lucero Solis and Miguel Gonzalez announce the birth of their son, Liam Miguel Gonzalez, born Jan. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Edna and Ricardo Solis.
———
Brittney Chinn and Jimmy Bolton of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kayliyah Leigh-Faye Bolton, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Helene Marie Bolton. Brother is Jordan D’Anthony Ruth.
Grandparents are Shella Robertson, Howard Chinn, Nekemiah Robertson and Jimmy and the late Ethel Bolton.
Great-grandparents are Mary Ann Foster, Robert Fowler and Joyce and the late Frankie Yarbrough.
———
Jeremy and Erica Gilliam of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kingston Grey Gilliam, born Dec. 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Audri Noelle Gilliam.
Brother is Bentley Grant Gilliam.
———
April Shedd and Brodris Mathews of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Rodarius DaJuan Mathews, born Jan. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 4 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Rihanna Carter. Brothers are Rajonn Horn and Tarcellus.
Grandparents are Patricia Mathews, Gary Davis, Ethel Overstreet and Tommy Rayson.
———
Samantha and Dylan-Michael Yurchak of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Marcus-Thomas Wyatt Yurchak, born Jan. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sister is Rebel Yurchak. Brother is Liam-Timothy Yurchak.
Grandparents are Stefanie Parker, William Duke, Windy Ashworth and Nick Yurchak.
Great-grandparents are Pamela and Thomas Parker.
———
Jesus and Laura Vazquez of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Giselle Vazquez, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Emily Vazquez. Brother is Yoel Vazquez.
Grandparents are Luis and Irene Lopez and Armando and Norma Vasquez.
Great-grandparents are Valeriano Pena and Encarnacion and Maria Lopez.
———
Joyce Dominey and Billy Cook of Vidor announce the birth of their son, Owen Chance Cook, born Jan. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sisters are Serenity, Kenzie and Emily Campbell and Sophia Cook. Brother is Joseph Cook.
Grandparents are Debbie and Carl Dominey, Billy Cook and Pratria Meadows.
———
Paris Redd and Justin Williams of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Reece Wayne Williams, born Jan. 4 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Sisters are MaKenzie Leeann Allen and Kaydence Brooke Williams.
Grandparents are the late Darphus Ann Redd, Earnest Lee Samuel, Fredda Sue Williams and the late Elton Wayne Williams.
———
Dylon Goodman and Kailin Green of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Lucas Jo Goodman, born Dec. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Aiden Alexander Duguay.
Grandparents are Margie and David Goodman, Misty Wilkerson and Steerling Green Sr.
———
Keith Miller and Whitney Low of Burkeville announce the birth of their daughter, Josie Ray Miller, born Jan. 2 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Don and Trish Miller and Chris and Sara Low.
———
Courtney Weatherly and Damion Williams of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Daxton Deshun Williams, born Jan. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Jodie and Kevin Weatherly and Nikita and Eric Jolly.
Great-grandparents are Kathy Gilbert, Lynda Weatherly and Beulah Williams.
———
Dillon and Mandy Kloecker of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Paisley Kloecker, born Jan. 6 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Elizabeth Kloecker.
Grandparents are Sarah Williams and Stephannie Allen.
Great-grandparents are August and Judy Kloecker and Jamie and Nina Saucier.
———
Erin Stubbs and Jeremy Pace of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kynslee Reign Pace, born Jan. 6 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Brothers are James and Eli Bond.
Grandparents are Johnna and Ronnie Stubbs and Peggy and Danny Pace.
———
Shelby Parker and Damon Smith of Broaddus announce the birth of their daughter, Remington Orena Smith, born Jan. 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Richard and Shirley Parker, Kelli Smith and Dia Joiner.
Great-grandparents are Barbra and Magdi Girgis and Robert and Connie Smith.
———
Darrius and Jasmine Jeffery of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Cameron Lee-Kent Jeffery, born Jan. 13 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Darrius Jeffery Jr.
Grandparents are Nancy and Miguel Rodriguez and Gary and Christel Jeffery.
Great-grandparents are Fidelina and Marcos Villegas and Marvin and Vera Carpenter.
———
Olivia Hope Elliott of Pineland announces the birth of her daughter, Graceleigh Mae Elliott, born Jan. 14 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparent is Brandy Elliott.
Great-grandparents are Arnold and Paula Perego.
———
Jose Flores and Cynthia Garcia of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ezekiel Arcadio Flores-Martinez, born Jan. 19 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sisters are Isabella Devenie Lopez and Rosalyn Annalise Flores-Martinez. Brother is Josiah Uriel Lopez.
Grandparents are Arcadio and Maria Flores and Rosa Deluna and Arnoldo Garcia.
Great-grandparents are great-grandma Cuca and great-grandpa Pancho.
———
Clint and Eva Chandler of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Paige Michelle Chandler, born Jan. 20 at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are the late Karla Ritch Green, Tad and Kristy Ricardo, Rhonda and Paul Suarez and David Chandler.
Great-grandparents are Rhon and Shirley Didrickson, Delton and Lora Chandler (the late), Buddy and Wanda Ritch (the late) and Jerry Whitworth.
