Jessica Linette Sasser Henson and Darris Dewayne Henson of Hemphill announce the birth of their son, Ja’Darris Dewayne Henson, born Feb. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz.
Sisters are Marly Ramos and Dominique Henson. Brother is Trey Wiggins.
Grandparents are Martha Anne Henson, Natalie Andrews, James Flowers, and Jessie Sasser.
Destiny Sayers and Aaron Youngblood of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Remington Cole Youngblood, born Feb. 21 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Deana Miller, Timothy Earl Youngblood, Denise Husband, and Robert Sayers.
Great-grandparents are Carol and Jerry Williams, Jimmy and Gloria Jean Youngblood, Vernell Caldwell, Lloyd Vernon, Carey Binion Sayers and Sarah Dell Sayers.
Fernanda Flores and Zion Lewis of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Zion Isaiah Lewis, born Feb. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Laura Torres, Jose Flores and Alexis Lewis.
Great-grandparent is Tessie Cartwright.
Matthew George Herrington and Hayley Brianne Herrington of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Eli George Herrington, born March 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Skylynn Herrington. Brother is Westyn Herrington.
Grandparents are Kay Tilley and Peggy Martin.
Great-grandparents are Patty and Glenn Wilkerson.
Zachary Mullins and Kinder Malone of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter Emersyn Kate Mullins, born March 3 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Danny and Suzi Mullins, Brenda Mosley, and Smith Malone.
Great-grandparent is Betty Thomas.
Ashely Tidwell and Daniel Nguyen of Corrigan announce the birth of their daughter, Feyre Persephone Tidwell, born March 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Alyssa Brogan.
Grandparents are Mary and Thomas Reynolds, Danny Tidwell, Dien Nguyen, Sarah Hutto, and Lihn Nguyen.
Great-grandparents are Patsy Howard, and Virginia and Johnny Banks.
Kasey Cole Smith and Taylor Leanne Payne of Newton announce the birth of their daughter, Savannah Audrey Smith, born March 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are LaDonna and John Michael Smith, Margarette McKee, and James Payne III.
Great-grandparents are John Shephard, Lela Garrigus, Margarette Somerville, James Payne II and Barbara Payne, and Daniel McKee.
Amie N. Peden and Ronnie W. Peden of Milam announce the birth of their son, Drayson Lihm Peden, born March 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Haivian Peden, Laillian Peden, Maddison Forehand, Isabella Youngblood and Ryelee Bragg.
Grandparents are Latrent M. Elliot Jr., Bobbie Jean Amburn, Tecea and Jerry Peden, Kelly Amburn, and Victoria Elliott.
Great-grandparents are Latrent M. Elliott Sr. and Virginia Carolina Elliott, and Bobby C. Risinger, Betty June Dobos, Doris and Oathal Reynolds, and Johnny and Annie May Peden.
Rachel Riley of Huntington announces the birth of her son, Samuel Wesley Riley, born March 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Rosalie Kate Riley and Aubree Jayde Phillips.
Grandparent is Kathy Sampley.
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Corbett announce the birth of their son, Samuel Trout Corbett, born March 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Lillian Corbett.
Grandparents are Jeff and Barbara Corbett, and Harold and Barbara Frederick.
Eric and Rosalva Diosdado of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Eric Lorenzo Diosdado, born March 9 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Alma and Artemio Diosdado, and Rosa and Salvador Segura.
Jeremy Corn and Megan Maguire of Zavalla announce the birth of their daughter, Hinsley Mae Corn, born March 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Brother is John Wayne Atkinson Jr.
Grandparents are Jimmy and Mendy Corn, Richard Ira Maguire Sr., and Kim Claussen.
Great-grandparents are Jimmy and Lillie Corn.
