Ruby Zarzoza and Manuel Velasquez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Alexandra Isabelle Velasquez, born Aug. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
Sister is Martiza Isabella Velasquez. Brother is Edgar Manuel Velasquez.
Grandparents are Rodolfo and Maria Zarzoza.
Alisha Sessum and Brian May of Apple Springs announce the birth of their son, Colt Adrian May, born Aug. 23 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 10 lbs.
Sisters are Violet and Victoria May and Addison and Madison Dwire. Brother is Logan May.
Grandparents are Tresa and Michael May, Howard and Melinda Thompson and Rickey Sessum.
Great-grandparents are Dewey and Ruth Ashworth, the late Adrian and Marjorie May, the late Reda and James Chandler, Lola Carter and the late Raymond Carter, Donald and Geneva Sessum and Judy and the late James Thompson.
Alyssa and Daniel Kravitz of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Carson Kravitz, born Aug. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Maycee Challis. Brother is Alex Challis.
Grandparents are Richard and Cheryl Davis and Donna and Martin Kravitz.
Great-grandparents are Rosemary Smith, Ellen Currey, Joe Fawcett, the late Harlan Fawcett, the late Shirley Kravitz and the late Louis Kravitz.
Kortney and Genaro Rivera of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Acelynn Grace Rivera, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Ahleigha and Adaleigh Rivera. Brother is Izan Rivera.
Grandparents are Juanita and Rafael Rivera, Karen and Robert Mooney and Eric and Robin Matthews.
Cortney Phipps-Chapman and Warren Chapman I of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Jaslyn Grace Chapman, born Aug. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Sisters are Maliyah and Larren. Brother is Warren Jr.
Grandparents are Daniel and Bobbie Phipps and Larry and Chantay Chapman.
Great-grandparent is Christine Houser.
Brandy and Brent Graham of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Blake Clayton Graham, born Aug. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Sister is Hannah Graham. Brother is Tommy Harviel.
Grandparent is Karen Graham.
Amber Darab of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Waverleigh Marie Darab, born Aug. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 2 oz.
Brothers are Walter Cody Darab Jr. and William Lee Darab.
Grandparents are Gayle and Ebb Glover, Donnie and Katrina Hawkins and Donnie and Debbie Hearrell.
Drew and Chanda Pattillo of Bronson announce the birth of their son, Augustus Levi Pattillo, born Aug. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.
Sisters are Haylee Forse and Katelyn Pattillo.
Grandparents are Carlos Pattillo, Cindy Lott, Debbie and Rickey Mott and James and Angela Wood.
Great-grandparents are Mary Warren, Johnny Odom, Anne Kroner and H.D. and Marian Pattillo.
Michael Johnson and Allison Slone of Onalaska announce the birth of their son, Michael Wayne Johnson II, born Aug. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Michelle Johnson.
Grandparents are April and Jeffrey Slone, Melissa and Jimmy Johnson and Joy Cochran.
Great-grandparents are Helen and Richard Fancher and Bonnie and Jimmy Slone.
Sydney Perkins and Samuel Davis of Broaddus announce the birth of their son, Cinch Ryder Davis, born Aug. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Jaclyn and Weston Forrest, Sueann and Jason Perkins, Christi and Brent Weatherford and Samuel Davis.
Great-grandparents are Rita and Robert Carrell, Patricia Wilkie and Jerry Grace, Bobby Weatherford, Jimmy Bryan, Johnnie and Gena Perkins, Jennifer and Travis Forrest and Margret and Herman Husband.
Tammy Taylor and Carlos Basilio announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Ibelice Basilio, born Aug. 28 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Addyson Marie Williams.
Grandparents are Timothy and Julie Taylor, Nicolas Basilio Francisco and Rosario Ibelises Caminero.
Jerry and Tiffany Reynolds of Burkeville announce the birth of their son, Joshua Ray Reynolds, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Hanna, Brittney and Courtney. Brothers are Justin, Devin and Jerry III.
Grandparents are Deanna Kimbrell, David Bradford, Elaine Marie Snyder and Jerry Lynn Reynolds Sr.
Great-grandparents are Sherron Ray, Ron Bolian, LaMeril Caldwell and Jon Carrol Reynolds.
De’Chrision Mitchell and Destiny Oppenhammer of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Dah’lia A’Shawnii Mitchell, born Aug. 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sister is Armani Jones. Brother is Jarrod Williams Jr.
Grandparents are Lisa Conway, Daniel Oppenhammer and Joyce Martinez.
Great-grandparents are Genova Oppenhammer.
James and Kristen Hopson of Woodville announce the birth of their son, Holdynn Scott Hopson, born Aug. 27 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Sisters are Bryleigh and Makenzie J. Hopson. Brothers are Anthony, Blaine, Dylan, Kamren, Mykel, Casin and Logan Hopson.
Grandparents are Randi and Scott Clow and Joann Boyd.
Great-grandparents are Frank Hopson, Glenn Clow and Linda and Gene Robison.
Steven and Shelby Johnson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jack Lawrence Johnson, born Sept. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Manonne and T.J. Johnson and Ken and Jana Richardson.
Great-grandparents are Jack and Syble Richardson, Lawrence and Susie Jordan and J.L. and Ava Johnson.
Sara and Curtis Waits of Grapeland announce the birth of their daughter, Leighton Jo Waits, born Aug. 29 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Grandparents are Michael and Lilliana Quarterman and Richard and Lois Waits.
