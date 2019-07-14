Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Tiffany and Kalyn Sharp of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Jimmy Brightman Sharp, born June 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Kaley Sharp. Brother is Kadyn Sharp.
Grandparents are Samuel Sharp, Ronita Rigby and Jimmy Sharp.
Noel and Yulissa Urbina of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Yandel Urbina, born June 9 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Noel Urbina Jr.
Ashley and Tyler Ebarb of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Brentley Waymon Ebarb, born June 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Brother is Braxton S. Ebarb.
Grandparents are Angela and Dwayne Day, Shelly Posey and Nick Lowery.
Great-grandparents are Lana Lowery and Anthony and Brenda Ebarb.
Jacob and Tori Kelly of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Joe Michael Kelly, born June 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Ronnie and Kim Kelly and Mike and Dana Eads.
Great-grandparents are Ron and Mary Kelly, Martha Kelly and Joe and Georgia Jacobs.
Yesica Guerrero and Alberto Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their child, Alberto Jr. Rodriguez, born June 9 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Giselle Rodriguez. Brother is Emilio Rodriguez.
Karla Cabrera and Manuel Garcia of Diboll announce the birth of their daughter, Aubrey Anahi Garcia, born June 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sisters are Janelle and Aaliyah Garcia.
Grandparents are Jose and Maria Silva Patlan and Delia and Manuel Garcia Sr.
Great-grandparent is Guadalupe Garcia.
Natalia Henderson of Lufkin announces the birth of her daughter, Naria Navay Sweat, born June 16 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Brothers are Javion Jamon Williams and JaKenden Oliver Williams. Grandparents are LaRhonda Johnson, LuLa Bell Lane and Robert Sweat.
Joshua and Amy Reneau of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Indiana Reese Reneau, born June 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are John and Terri Doskocil and Sam and Martha Reneau.
Great-grandparents are June Armstrong, Mary-Ann Harris and Elizabeth Reneau.
Russell and Alexia Bonner of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Ryan Michael Bonner, born June 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz.
Sister is Avery Lee Bonner.
Grandparents are Craig Bonner, Mike and Lesie Kennerly, Mike and Sandi Whiteman and Coy L. Read.
Great-grandparents are Coy and Marcia Read and Robert and Barbra Carr.
Stephanie and James Anderson of Apple Springs announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Grace Anderson, born June 14 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Rebecca Brasuell. Brother are Colton Brasuell and Hunter Anderson.
Grandparents are Stacy and Anna Pyle and Tim Anderson.
Great-grandparent is Gloria Yarbrough.
Lexi and Justin Perimon of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Lola June Perimon, born June 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Tarynn Palcer. Brother is Archer Perimon.
Grandparents are Stasey Rightnowar, Jodie Scrivner and Yvonne Perimon.
Great-grandparents are Warren and Alice White, Cheryll Campbell, Larry Scrivner, Darrell and Billie Jean Lollar and Bernice and Earnie Perimon.
Jakia Sade Coutee of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Khyryn Lee Coutee, born June 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Kyrie Elise Coutee.
Grandparents are Natasha and Richard Coutee.
Great-grandparents are Aaron Hartsfield, Lucille Hullett and Jimmy and Jacqueline Cole.
McKenzi Crager and Jamel Richemond of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Brynlee Grace Richemond, at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 1 lb. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Don Wayne and Stephanie Crager and Eunice Fulton.
Great-grandparents are James and Ann Carenza and Don and Dianne Crager.
Veronica Zamarripa and Luis Garcia of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Luis Romeo Garcia, born June 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7.5 lbs.
Sisters are Ivanna Gonzalez and Sarah Shaibi. Brothers are Oscar and Ricardo Shaibi.
Grandparents are Jesus and Gloria Zamarripa.
Great-grandparents are Antonio Zamarripa, Eustolia and Pedro Martinez.
Jessica and Zachary Kujala of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Benjamin Blake Kujala, born June 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Lorellie Kujala. Brother is Jackson Kujala.
Grandparents are Joan and Richard Newman Jr. and Jennifer and Billy Kujala.
Great-grandparents are Phyllis McIntosh, Richard Newman Sr., Judy and Jack Nallie and Bob and Peggy Kujala.
