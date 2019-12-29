Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Johan Colon and EiMelda Palacios of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Mirely Annette Colon, born Nov. 26, at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 5 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Maggy Areya Colon.
Grandparents are Juan and Margarita Palacios and Rutilia Amaya and Fulgencio Colon.
Alexa Simmons and Jonathan Gutierrez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, born Nov. 25 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Paisley Rivera.
Grandparents are Jose and Syliva Gutierrez.
Great-grandparents are Carolyn and James Simmons.
Maria Perez and Jose Munoz of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Sebastian Roberto Munoz, born Nov. 21 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Antonia Aguilar, Roberto Perez, Anna Cantu and Zenon Munoz.
Great-grandparents are Virginia Ortega and Guadalupe Ortega.
Kandra Holman and Davion Smith of Pineland announce the birth of their daughter, Kourtnee’ Brielle Smith, born Nov. 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
Brother is Aaden LaRon Hunter.
Grandparents are Barbara and L.C. Holman Jr., Shronda Mask and Vincent Smith.
Great-grandparents are Gaynell Holman and Jamesetta Cheatham.
Francisco and Beatriz Palacio of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Emilio Palacio, born Nov. 18 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Diana Paula Palacio. Brother is Jesus Adrian Palacio.
Grandparents are Jesus and Maria Palacio and Angel Martinez.
Catalina Rangel and Ernesto Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Alina Rodriguez, born Nov. 17 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Martina Jaime and Juan Rangel and Francisca and Ernesto Rodriguez Sr.
Barbara and Trey Hope of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Avery Grace Hope, born Nov. 14 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Glenda Faye Vaughn, David Gene Vaughn, George Hope and Casey Windell.
Great-grandparents are Deliah and Jack Brown and Carolyn and George Hope.
Cito and Jordan Pantoja of Burke announce the birth of their daughter, Hadleigh Jo Pantoja, born Nov. 11 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Grandparents are Welton and Leashawn McAdams, Jose Pantoja and Monica Enriquez.
Bradley Conner and Lydia Limon of Bellville announce the birth of their son, Liam Allen Conner, born Nov. 11 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Brother is Levi Lane Conner.
Grandparents are Donna and Bobby Conner, Norma Ortiz, Norma Vasquez and Geraldo Limon.
Conor and Courtney McInnerney of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Minnie Clarke, born Nov. 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Gary and DeAnna Williams and Bob and Jimette McInnerney.
Great-grandparents are Minnie Loyce Williams and Tony and Margaret Whalin.
Robert and Yvette Compean of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Mateo Ezequiel Compean, born Dec. 6 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Brothers are Alex Davian Compean and Xander Yuriel Compean.
Grandparents are Manuel and Blanca Roman and Asuncion and Priciliana Compean.
JaKeithon Adams and Celeste Foster of Jasper announce the birth of their daughter, Emeree Jai Adams, born Dec. 5 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sisters are Adalynn, Journee and Aubree. Brother is Kaisen.
Grandparents are Romanda Parks, Keith Adams and Julie Foster.
Great-grandparents are Betty and Mickey Campbell and Gail and Bill Adams.
Kelsey Gernon of Colmesneil announces the birth of her daughter, Sophia Grace Gernon, born Dec. 4 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Vicki and Ricky Gernon.
Elliott Garrett and Clarissa Boyd of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Mi’Angel Stephanie Garrett, born Dec. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Grandparents are Ricky and Demetra Boyd, Elliott Scott Garrett and Bonnie Adair.
Great-grandparents are Dennis and Gail Owens.
Antonette Traylor and Everly Pope of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Aria Tra’vey Pope, born Dec. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Everly Shaw Pope II.
Grandparents are Elsie Beck, Michael Traylor and Carla and Charles Alexander.
Great-grandparents are Zenobia and John Moreland and Jean and Samuel Lamb.
Megan Dirk of Huntington announces the birth of her daughter, Maykalee Dawn Dirk, born Dec. 2 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz.
Sister is Mary Ellen Fulcher.
Grandparents are Donald Beard and Mary Dirk.
Great-grandparents are Betty and Huebert Beard Sr.
