Damary Rodriguez and Francisco Casas of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Francisco Casas, born Sept. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Sisters are Sofia Casas and Yaritzi Rodriguez.
Robin and Kyle Clark of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Keegan Wayne Clark, born Sept. 17 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Belle Clark. Brothers are Easton and Hutson Clark.
Grandparents are Gary and Polly Clark, Robert and JoAnn Pool and Lorretta Henricksen.
Glynda McGuire and Tyler Arnold of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Remington Jake Arnold, born Sept. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Easton Wayne Arnold.
Grandparents are Brandy Smith, Jason McGuire, Amanda Shiflet and James Arnold.
Great-grandparents are Rhonda and Dennis Weisinger, Wendy Dulaney and Milton Atkinson.
Joshua and Marcella Sanchez of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Diego Jeremias Sanchez, born Sept. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Jose and Christina Flores and Esmeralda and Esequel Pena.
Great-grandparents are Kika Flores and Lucha and Francisco Contreras.
Rachel and Larry Carriker of Woodville announce the birth of their daughter, Abigail Elaine Carriker, born Sept. 18 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Logan Wyatt Carriker.
Grandparents are Russell and Cassandra Pate and Rose Carriker.
Great-grandparents are Margaret Pate and Carolyn Childs.
Jasmine Thomas and Patrick Masters of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Major DeShun Masters, born Sept. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sisters are Londyn and AngeLe’ Thomas and AirAnna Plummer.
Grandparents are Cheryl Brown and Steven Thomas.
Great-grandparents are Centris Thomas and Wanda Hebert.
Katlyn Tucker and Caleb Brown of Corrigan announce the birth of their daughter, Thailah Dalynn Brown, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is Shanelle Marie Brown. Brother is Titus Jemarion Brown.
Grandparents are Cheryl and Jeff Brown and Kathy and Paul Tucker.
Nicholas and Jacinda Byley of Pineland announce the birth of their daughter, Vivian Claire Byley, born Sept. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Brother is Jaxton Hunter Byley.
Grandparents are Micah and Diane Jones, Melissa and Glen Benefield and Ben and Laura Byley.
Great-grandparents are I.D. Dickerson, Robert and Kay Jones, Linda Lyons, Robert and Betty Byley, MaryLou Benefield, Cindy Woodard and Dave Teston.
Jose Moran and Jessica Bravo of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Josie Bella Moran, born Sept. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sisters are Delilah and Adeline.
Grandparents are Antonio and Norma Bravo and Jose and Juana Moran.
Great-grandparents are Jose and Maria Escobedo, Alberto Encarnacion and Teresa Trejo.
Kaylee Carroll and Justin Cochran of Pineland announce the birth of their son, Eli Travis Cochran, born Sept. 26 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sisters are Dixie and Gracie Cochran.
Grandparents are Aaron and Glenda Coxen, James Carroll and Cody and Tammy Cochran.
Great-grandparents are Carolyn Bennett, Freda and Greg Strouse, Bennie and Vickie Carroll and Judy Williams.
Lyllian Allen-Gann of Woodville announces the birth of her son, Royal Marcel Midkiff, born Sept. 19 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Grandparents are Valorie Gann, Terrance Allen, Neallanna Dainels and Leroy Midkiff.
Great-grandparents are Delanna Gann and Angela and Royle Dainels.
Amanda and Thomas-Henry O’guin announce the birth of their daughter, Gracelynn Inez O’guin, born Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Thomas-Franklin and Anita O’guin.
Great-grandparent is Ruthann Mullenix.
Bethany Cole and Tyler Wofford of Royse City announce the birth of their son, Grayson Chase Wofford, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Faithlynn Graves. Brother is Noah Serrato.
Grandparents are Veronica Thornton, Charles Cole and Deidre Whitten.
Great-grandparents are Donna Wofford, Dora Serna and Charles Thornton.
Maranda and Matthew Petitt of Livingston announce the birth of their son, Maverick Allen Petitt, born Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Sister is Madilynn Rae Petitt.
Grandparents are David and Kim Humble and Annette and Allen John Petitt.
Great-grandparents are Gerald and Norma Humble.
Distiny Chambless of Colmesneil announces the birth of her son, Gracin Lester LeWayne Chambless, born Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 5 oz.
Sisters are Marilyn Marie Cowart and Megan Louise Chambless.
Grandparents are Christy and Tommy Don Chambless.
Great-grandparents are Elizibeth Gooden, Tommy Ray Lindsey, Melba Wright and Lester Lee Chambless.
Taylor and John Cooper of Jasper announce the birth of their son, Tate Ellis Cooper, born Sept. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Anelle and Lillie Cooper. Brother is Gage Cooper.
Grandparents are John Roy Cooper, Freddy Nelson and Charles and Bethany Manicom.
Great-grandparents are Tommy Ward and Georgia Manicom.
Priscilla Dehoyos and Christian Luna of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Alayah, born Sept. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Aylin Valentina Avila.
Grandparents are Luz and Victor Dehoyos and Emilio and Bertha A. Ruiz.
Brenda Trevino and Juan Carlos Jimenez-Pineda of Corrigan announce the birth of their son, Alexzander Liam Jimenez, born Sept. 24 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz.
Brothers are Jonathan Yahir Jimenez and Jancarlo Jimenez.
Grandparents are Griselda Pineda, Carlos Jimenez, Jose Trevino and Luz Banda.
Great-grandparents are Edelmira Bedolla, Gabriel Pineda, Victoria Vara and Rosalio Banda.
Tatyana Wyatt and Jacory Guice of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Cameal Rose Guice, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Sister is La’Veah Knighton.
Grandparents are Vickie Wyatt, Willie Jones Jr. and June and Chester Bogan Sr.
Great-grandparents are Cheryl Jackson, Charles Wyatt Sr., Joyce Barlow, Willie Jones Sr., Almeta and Henry Guice Sr. and Mattie Lee and Johnny Bogan.
Chris and Raquel Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Kyrie Jezebel Rodriguez, born Sept. 25 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Sister is Kirra Rodriguez.
Grandparents are Carol and Ray Rodriguez, Jennifer Redd and Jose Padilla.
Great-grandparents are Carolyn and Billy Redd and Carolyn Welch.
Brittney and Michael Havard of Newton announce the birth of their son, Harrison Ray Havard, born Oct. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8.1 lbs. 1 oz.
Brother is Leo Havard.
Grandparents are Dawn and Theresa Schrock, Mike Mavard, David and Shannon Gooch and David Wallick.
Great-grandparents are James and Betty Havard and Ray and Billie Springfield.
John and Loryn Hooks announce the birth of their daughter, Elise Claire Hooks, born Sept. 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Brothers are Ethan and Eli Hooks.
Megan Hall and Jerry Stanfield of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Gracen Brenton Stanfield, born Sept. 30 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Sister is Charlee Stanfield.
Grandparents are Brenda and Kyle Wood and Susan and Will Jones.
