Robin and Joshua Cockrell of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Bailey Kate Cockrell, born Aug. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Brother is Jacob Mathew Cockrell.
Grandparents are Regina and Mark Ferden, Billy Evans and Lesa and Shannon Cokrell.
Great-grandparents are Kathleen and Luther Cockrell, John Jones and Fern Evans.
Chelsey and Cade Miller of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Cheshi Jean Miller, born Aug. 1 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Brother is Carter Miller.
Grandparents are Jackie Thornton, Tommy Miller and Steven and June Buell.
Great-grandparents are Edith Cole, Betty Miller and Everette Briley.
Dorena Beers and Zachory Owen of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Kaleesi Emmalyn Sky Owen, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Harper Owen. Brother is Liam Owen.
Grandparents are Debra and Terry Owen.
Maegan and Matthew Oldham of Pollok announce the birth of their son, Denman Hugh Oldham, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Ron and Tina Cook and Kerry and Nancy Oldham.
Great-grandparents are Hubert and Loretta Bridges.
Colt Stone and Celeste Carpenter of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Aubrey Grace Stone, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Haiydynn Parys Stone. Brothers are Brettyn Montana Stone and Bransyn Louis Stone.
Grandparents are Robert and Vivian Stone and Sonya and Joe Carpenter.
Great-grandparents are Robert and Perry Manning.
Jason McDonald and Staci Nelson of Hemphill announce the birth of their daughter, Hannah Michelle McDonald, born July 30 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sisters are Ezzie, Jasmine and Brindley. Brother is Jaiden.
Grandparents are Susan and David Nelson and Deanna Deule.
Great-grandparent is Linda.
Meghan and Jeremy Williams of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Andie Rae Williams, born Aug. 2 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are David and Shelly Kelley, Brian and Terri Brown and Greg Williams.
Tiffany Overturf and Taylor Lawrence of Huntington announce the birth of their daughter, Ellie Lawrence, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Brother is Bryce Smith.
Grandparents are Cynthia and Richard Overturf and Susie and Eugene Lawrence.
Great-grandparent is Ethel Lawrence.
Sharronda and Israel Saez of Trinity announce the birth of their daughter, McKenzie Mae Angel Saez, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Paisley Saez. Brother is Israel Jayden Saez.
Grandparents are Cherish and Israel Saez and Bobby and Tricia Gaskins.
Great-grandparents are Theresa and James Rally and Teri Kneppler.
Jerriet Swint and Olivia Foster of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Messiah Larod Swint, born Aug. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 1 lb. 12 oz.
Sisters are Madisynn and Aubryn. Brother is Chasen.
Grandparents are Elton and Kathy Foster, Linda Swint and Greg Roberson.
Great-grandparents are Prinzola Ward and Katie Bennett.
Chance and Lesa Muehlstein of Shepherd announce the birth of their daughter, Lainey Jo Muehlstein, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Dan and Linda Teer and Scott and Mary Muehlstein.
Great-grandparents are Joe and Barbara Davis, Linda Muehlstein and John Mader.
Christopher and Kristol Key of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Bryleigh Harper Key, born Aug. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs.
Sister is Summer A. Key. Brother is Traiton D. Key.
Grandparents are Kevin and Charlotte Giles and Doug and Helen Key.
Great-grandparents are Gene and Geraldine Shirley.
David and Jessica Talley of Pollok announce the birth of their daughter, Makenzie Talley, born Aug. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Madalyn Talley. Brother is Micah Talley.
Grandparents are Ron and Kathy Risenhoover and Mark and Donna Talley.
Great-grandparents are John Risenhoover and Sarah Howton.
Joshua and Ashley Plummer of Houston and Anaheim, California, announce the birth of their son, Jo’Savion Bernard Plummer, born July 31 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Sisters are Airanna P., A’llannah S. and Aysia E. Brother is Sir’Javien S.
Grandparents are Shirley Pickens, Stacey Schmidt, Jewel Townsend Sr. and Robin Plummer.
Great-grandparents are John and Jessie Pickens and Jack and Judith Schmidt.
Edgar Areyalo and Angelica Castro of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Yulianne Rose Areyalo, born Aug. 1 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz.
Brother is Edgar Areyalo Jr.
Grandparents are Jose Areyalo, Elva Hernandez and Manuel and Maria Castro.
Katia and Daniel Flores of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their son, Nathaniel Flores, born Aug. 7 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Eva and Emma Flores.
Grandparents are Veronica and Fredric Cordier and Maricruz and Francisco Castenada.
Great-grandparents are Virginia and Heriberto Navarro and Maria Carmen Flores.
